Mili: Janhvi Kapoor recalls taking painkillers while shooting film, says she had dreams of being trapped in freezer

Janhvi Kapoor is currently on a promotional spree for her upcoming film Mili, a survival drama in which she plays the titular character who gets trapped inside a freezer. Slated to release on November 4 along with Phone Bhoot and Double XL, Mili also stars Sunny Kaushal and Manoj Pahwa in prominent roles.

Daughter of late actress Sridevi and producer Boney Kapoor who has also bankrolled the upcoming film, Janhvi recently revealed that shooting for the film affected her mental health so much that she had to take 'severe painkillers' for two-three days and she would had nightmares about being trapped inside a freezer.

At the film's press conference in Delhi on Monday, October 31, the Dhadak actress told PTI, "I remember it (film) taking a genuine toll on my mental health because I would come back home after wrapping up shoot and I would go to sleep and dream that I was still in the freezer. I fell ill and I was on severe painkillers for two three days and even the director was unwell. If you spend 15 hours of your day in a freezer in a closed environment crying for the majority of the day, sometimes with a rat that keeps nibbling your fingers, it is not glamorous for sure".

Janhvi even talked about how the film helped her to become a better actress as she added, "Sometimes pushing yourself that much emotionally in front of a camera for a film liberates you as an actor and it did that for me. You feel so naked, bare and exposed in such extreme conditions, you are being so vulnerable in front of the camera. One of the things that I needed to do as an artist is to open up completely and this character allowed me to do that."



Mili is the Hindi remake of the 2019 Malayalam film Helen starring Anna Ben in the titular role. The remake has been helmed by the same director Mathukutty Xavier who helmed the original and won the Indira Gandhi National Film Award for Best Debut Film of a Director.