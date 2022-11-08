Mili box office collection day 4: Janhvi Kapoor starrer crosses Rs 2 crore mark, collects Rs 30-35 lakh

File Photo

Janhvi Kapoor starrer Mili, released on Friday, seems to be not performing well at the box office. Despite getting positive reviews, the film has been struggling to grab the audience’s attention. In three days, the film collected only Rs 1.77 crore at the box office.

As per the India Today report, the film, however, managed to cross Rs 2 crore as it collected rs 30-35 lakhs on day 4. One of the reasons for not performing well can be that both Katrina Kaif's Phone Bhoot and Sonakshi Sina-Huma Qureshi's Double XL were also released on the same day.

Another reason behind its poor collection can be that it is a remake of the Malayalam movie Helen, which was released in 2019. It starred Anna Ben in the lead role. The remake has been helmed by the same director Mathukutty Xavier who helmed the original and won the Indira Gandhi National Film Award for Best Debut Film of a Director.

Apart from Janhvi Kapoor, Mili also features Sunny Kaushal, Manoj Pahwa, Anurag Arora, and Sanjay Suri in pivotal roles. The music of the film is composed by AR Rahman with lyrics written by Javed Akhtar.

Meanwhile, moviegoers took to Twitter and praised the film. They gave their reviews and asked peopl to watch the film. One of them wrote, "#MiliReview #Mili guys, please go n watch the movie made with heart, strong in content n that will shiver your emotions literally in cinemas from today, don't miss this masterpiece by @mathukutty_here!"

Another user tweeted, "#MiliReview: A rare note in the wallet, this #JanhviKapoor flick has all in it. From the most unexpected TWIST to a spine-chilling storyline, #Mili outperforms and outruns expectations to score! Today @BoneyKapoor is going to be a proud daddy of one BRAVE daughter".