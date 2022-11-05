Search icon
Mili box office collection day 1: Janhvi Kapoor starrer off to disappointing start, estimated to earn only Rs 65 lakh

Mili box office collection: Janhvi Kapoor starrer survival drama clashed with Katrina Kaif's Phone Bhoot and Sonakshi Sinha's Double XL.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 05, 2022, 12:31 PM IST

Mili/File photo

Headlined by Janhvi Kapoor, the survival thriller Mili was released in the theatres on Friday, November 4, and received positive reviews from critics. However, these reviews haven't turned into decent box office numbers as the film has taken a shockingly low start at the ticket windows.

According to a Pinkvilla report, Mili collected within the range of Rs 45-65 lakh on its opening day, which makes for terrible first-day figures for a film led by one of the most popular names in Bollywood. It is said that Mili was initially meant for a direct-to-digital release but the OTT platforms demand a theatrical release first to finalise the final figure on which the film will be sold off for its streaming release.

Another reason behind its poor opening is the fact that the film is a remake of the Malayalam movie Helen, which was released in 2019 and starred Anna Ben in the lead role. The remake has been helmed by the same director Mathukutty Xavier who helmed the original and won the Indira Gandhi National Film Award for Best Debut Film of a Director.

Mili clashed at the box office with Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter, and Siddhant Chaturvedi starrer horror-comedy Phone Bhoot and Sonakshi Sinha and Huma Qureshi's comedy-drama Double XL focusing on body positivity. These two films have also taken low openings at the box office with the former collecting Rs 2.05 crores and the latter expected to earn only Rs 25 lakh on their first days.

Apart from Janhvi, Mili also stars Sunny Kaushal, Manoj Pahwa, Anurag Arora, and Sanjay Suri in pivotal roles. The music of the film is composed by AR Rahman with lyrics written by Javed Akhtar.

