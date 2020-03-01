'Milestone of Indian cinema': Javed Akhtar all in praises for Taapsee Pannu's 'Thappad'

Headlines

Gadar 2, Jailer, OMG 2 jointly set new all-time box office record in Indian cinema; over 2 crore tickets sold already

Paytm launches new Pocket Soundbox, Music Soundbox with local languages for merchants

From tradition to innovation: Rethinking Indian laws for a changing society

Meet world's richest actress, not an Indian, much richer than Shah Rukh, Salman, Prabhas, Nagarjuna, her net worth is...

Jailer box office collection day 4: Rajinikanth film enters 300-crore club in opening weekend, shatters all records

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Kangana Ranaut heaps praise on 'self-made', 'wonderful man' John Abraham: 'No paid negativity, no harassment...'

This man has donated Rs 829734 crore, an Indian, it's not Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, Azim Premji, Shiv Nadar, Adani

Gadar 2, Jailer, OMG 2 jointly set new all-time box office record in Indian cinema; over 2 crore tickets sold already

Sunny Deol's super expensive car collection

Health benefits of tomato (tamatar)

Kidney disease: 7 superfoods to fight PKD

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral photos of the day: Kangana Ranaut looks stunning in black dress, Malaika Arora gives fitness goals

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Know whopping fees Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, others charged for Karan Johar film

Cyclone Biparjoy: Arab astronaut shares stunning photos of massive wind strom, see pics

Independence Day 2023: Monuments Illuminated In Tricolour Across Delhi Leave Visitors Amazed

Gadar 2: Sunny Deol Surprises Fans By Paying Visit To Chitra Cinema In Mumbai

Independence Day 2023: CRPF Organises Tiranga Bike Rally At Lal Chowk

Kangana Ranaut heaps praise on 'self-made', 'wonderful man' John Abraham: 'No paid negativity, no harassment...'

Gadar 2, Jailer, OMG 2 jointly set new all-time box office record in Indian cinema; over 2 crore tickets sold already

Jailer box office collection day 4: Rajinikanth film enters 300-crore club in opening weekend, shatters all records

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

'Milestone of Indian cinema': Javed Akhtar all in praises for Taapsee Pannu's 'Thappad'

Reacting to his tweet, Taapsee could not contain her excitement and wrote on Twitter, "Ok this is a mic drop moment for us! Calling it a day on this note coz it just doesn’t get better !!!! #Thappad."

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Mar 01, 2020, 09:30 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Taapsee Pannu starrer Thappad, directed by Anubhav Sinha has been gathering praises from the audiences as well as the Bollywood industry. Now, lyricist Javed Akhtar also took to his Twitter account and praised the film, calling it a "milestone of Indian cinema". 

He wrote, "Today I saw one of the most sensitive , sensible and socially relevant film of recent times Thappad is an extremely well told and well performed movie . My congratulations to the writers, director, performers and the whole crew for this milestone of Indian cinema."

Reacting to his tweet, Taapsee could not contain her excitement and wrote on Twitter, "Ok this is a mic drop moment for us! Calling it a day on this note coz it just doesn’t get better !!!! #Thappad."

Not only Taapsee, Anubhav was also overjoyed by Javed's reaction and wrote, "Javed Akhtar called. Complimented about writing. I am retiring!!! #THAPPAD." Acknowledging the lyricist’s tweet, the Thappad director replied, "Zindabad Sir. Thank you. Thank you. Thank You."

Dia Mirza who plays a pivotal role in the film had also shared her glimpse from the movie on the day of the film’s release and wrote, "Dearest Tapsee and Team Thappad, As this story makes its way into people’s hearts from today, just wanted to say, YOU ARE AMAZING. For thinking, feeling, responding to and sharing something so basic. So necessary. So needed: Love, respect and honesty for one and all For being fearless and convinced by the honesty of the truth’s that have compelled this narrative. Keep telling stories. Keep being you. All my love and gratitude, Dia."

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Sunny Deol, Akshay Kumar hug and congratulate each other for Gadar 2, OMG 2 success? Here's the truth behind viral photo

BJP warns Priyanka Gandhi of legal action over social media post alleging corruption in Madhya Pradesh

Will Rs 147000 crore Tata Steel continue India expansion? CEO T V Narendran says this

Buy Youtube Views: Navigating the Best Sites for Youtube Views

Viral video: Indian woman Anju celebrates Pakistan's Independence Day with husband Nasrullah, cuts cake, watch

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral photos of the day: Kangana Ranaut looks stunning in black dress, Malaika Arora gives fitness goals

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Know whopping fees Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, others charged for Karan Johar film

Cyclone Biparjoy: Arab astronaut shares stunning photos of massive wind strom, see pics

Viral Photos of the Day: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt give couple goals at RARKPK premiere

In Pics: Cyclone Biporjoy wreaks havoc amid landfall in Gujarat's Kutch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE