'Milestone of Indian cinema': Javed Akhtar all in praises for Taapsee Pannu's 'Thappad'

Reacting to his tweet, Taapsee could not contain her excitement and wrote on Twitter, "Ok this is a mic drop moment for us! Calling it a day on this note coz it just doesn’t get better !!!! #Thappad."

Taapsee Pannu starrer Thappad, directed by Anubhav Sinha has been gathering praises from the audiences as well as the Bollywood industry. Now, lyricist Javed Akhtar also took to his Twitter account and praised the film, calling it a "milestone of Indian cinema".

He wrote, "Today I saw one of the most sensitive , sensible and socially relevant film of recent times Thappad is an extremely well told and well performed movie . My congratulations to the writers, director, performers and the whole crew for this milestone of Indian cinema."

Not only Taapsee, Anubhav was also overjoyed by Javed's reaction and wrote, "Javed Akhtar called. Complimented about writing. I am retiring!!! #THAPPAD." Acknowledging the lyricist’s tweet, the Thappad director replied, "Zindabad Sir. Thank you. Thank you. Thank You."

Dia Mirza who plays a pivotal role in the film had also shared her glimpse from the movie on the day of the film’s release and wrote, "Dearest Tapsee and Team Thappad, As this story makes its way into people’s hearts from today, just wanted to say, YOU ARE AMAZING. For thinking, feeling, responding to and sharing something so basic. So necessary. So needed: Love, respect and honesty for one and all For being fearless and convinced by the honesty of the truth’s that have compelled this narrative. Keep telling stories. Keep being you. All my love and gratitude, Dia."