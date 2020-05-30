'Milenge baaten karenge': Sutapa Sikdar shares throwback pics with Irrfan Khan a month after his death

Sutapa Sikdar, wife of late Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan shared a beautiful note and beautiful pictures with her husband and remembered him late Friday.

Taking to her official Facebook account, Sutapa wrote, "Out beyond ideas of wrongdoing and right doing there is a field. I’ll meet you there. When the soul lies down in that grass the world is too full to talk about. It’s just a matter of time...milenge baaten karenge.... Till we meet again."

She also shared bright pictures with Irrfan. While one picture showed Irrfan lounging in the sun, gazing into the camera, the second picture showed Sutapa and Irrfan taking a selfie in the same spot.

Irrfan died on April 29 after a two-year-long battle with neuroendocrine tumour. A few days after his death, Sutapa had stated on behalf of the family and said, "How can I write this as a family statement when the whole world is taking it as a personal loss? How can I begin to feel alone when millions are grieving with us at the moment? I want to assure everyone that this is not a loss, it is a gain. It’s a gain of the things he taught us, and now we shall finally begin to truly implement it and evolve. I see my little family, in a boat, with both my sons Babil and Ayaan, paddling it forward, with Irrfan guiding them, ‘wahan nahi, yahan se modo’, but since life is not cinema and there are no retakes, I sincerely wish my children sail this boat safely with their father’s guidance in mind and rockabye through the storm."