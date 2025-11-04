FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
BOLLYWOOD

Milap Milan Zaveri reacts to netizens calling Mastiii 4 trailer 'ridiculous, disgusting, crap': 'Hopefully audiences will...'

Starring Vivek Oberoi, Aftab Shivdasani and Riteish Deshmukh, Mastiii 4 will clash at the box office with Farhan Akhtar-starrer period war drama 120 Bahadur and Vijay Varma, Fatima Sana Shaikh-starrer romantic drama Gustaakh Ishq on November 21.

Aman Wadhwa

Nov 04, 2025

Milap Milan Zaveri reacts to netizens calling Mastiii 4 trailer 'ridiculous, disgusting, crap': 'Hopefully audiences will...'
Mastiii 4 trailer screenshot
Headlined by Vivek Oberoi, Aftab Shivdasani and Riteish Deshmukh, the sex comedy series Masti is set to return for its fourth installment Mastiii 4 later this month. The trailer for the upcoming film was released by the makers on Tuesday, November 4. As soon as the trailer was released, it met with criticism from several netizens, who called it "ridiculous, cheap, and disgusting."

Mastiii 4 director Milap Milan Zaveri has responded to such people on X (formerly called Twitter). Sharing a clip from the trailer, one netizen wrote, "THIS IS RIDICULOUS. Mastiii 4 trailer is crap." Milap replied to him, "Respect your opinion bhai. Hopefully audiences will enjoy it." 

Another X user wrote, "How do they face the females in their house after doing such films, you will never know. If DISGUST was a genre, this trailer is the topper. Full confidence in our janta to watch & have no issues with the content. Arrey it's just 'fun' yaar." Zaveri quote-tweeted her post and wrote, "Mam pls do see the film. You may be pleasantly surprised. Women have a v strong role and POV."

"Hey Milap Zaveri, have to be honest - Mastiii 4 trailer didn’t work for me! It feels like the #Masti series has moved away from the genuine charm of the first installment with so much of forced vulgarity & skin show! This might be the first film of yours I’ll skip", read another comment. Responding to him, the filmmaker said, "No worries bhai. You have the right to see what u like. Hope audiences love it."

Milap Milan Zaveri has replaced Indra Kumar as the director in the Masti series. Kumar had directed the first three films - Masti (2004), Grand Masti (2013), and Great Grand Masti (2016) in the sex comedy franchise. A Jhunjhunwala, Shikha Karan Ahluwalia, Indra Kumar, Ashok Thakeria, Vivek Anand Oberoi, Shobha Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor have produced Mastiii 4.

Mastiii 4 will clash at the box office with Farhan Akhtar-starrer period war drama 120 Bahadur based on Battle of Rezang La during the 1962 Indo-China war and the romantic drama Gustaakh Ishq, featuring Naseeruddin Shah, Vijay Varma, and Fatima Sana Shaikh on November 21. While 120 Bahadur is directed by Razneesh 'Razy' Ghai, Gustaakh Ishq is helmed by Vibhu Puri.

READ | Kantara Chapter 1 is sixth highest-grossing Hindi-dubbed film, top 10 list includes Pushpa 2, Baahubali 2, RRR, Salaar, KGF 2

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more.
