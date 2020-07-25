Headlines

Milan Luthria reveals Prachi Desai was 'hesitant but loved aesthetic' on 'Bobby' look in 'Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai'

Prachi Desai was paired opposite Emraan Hashmi in 'Once Upon A Time In Mumbaai' and won several accolades for her role.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 25, 2020, 03:46 PM IST

Milan Luthria directorial Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai is nearing a decade of its release. Set in the 70s, the film was reportedly based on the lives of underworld dons of Mumbai - Haji Mastan and Dawood Ibrahim. It starred Ajay Devgan, Emraan Hashmi, Kangana Ranaut, Prachi Desai and Randeep Hooda in the lead roles. As the film clocks 10 years of its release, the film had chartbuster songs which are loved by Bollywood fans even now.

As a nostalgia, Milan spoke about the hit 'Pee Loon' song picturised on Emraan and Prachi. He shared about latter's Bobby look inspired by Dimple Kapadia. Luthria stated, "We cast Prachi Desai after watching her brilliant performance in Rock On. When we discussed the ideas of the Bobby costume in the song Pee Loon she was extremely hesitant, but eventually loved the aesthetic and its tribute."

Prachi's performance and look were loved by people a lot. She even won the Zee Cine Award for Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Female). 

Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai was Prachi's third film after Rock On!! and Life Partner. Prachi's other hit film include Bol Bachchan released in 2012.

She became a household name first with her stint as Bani in Ekta Kapoor's show Kasam Se where she was paired opposite Ram Kapoor. Prachi was a part of the show from 2006 to 2008. She also won the dance-based reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa in the year 2007. Soon after that, she forayed into Bollywood. 

