Bipasha Basu, a renowned Indian actress, has been on a hiatus from acting for nearly five years. Her last on-screen appearance was in the web series "Dangerous" in 2020, where she starred alongside her husband, actor Karan Singh Grover. The series was produced by popular singer Mika Singh.

Since then, Bipasha, and her husband have been focusing on their personal life and haven't taken up any new acting projects. Recently, Mika Singh, shared his unpleasant experience and even expressed regret over producing the project, taking a subtle jab at the couple's current lack of work in the industry.

Mika Singh recalls bitter working experience with Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover

Mika revealed that working with Bipasha and Karan became a costly and frustrating experience, leaving him with deep regret. In a candid interview with Pinkvilla, Mika cryptically remarked, "Why do you think they're out of work now? God is watching everything," implying that the couple's unprofessional behaviour led to their current lack of opportunities.

Further, Mika claimed that Bipasha’s involvement in the project led to unforeseen complications. He alleged that she began making demands, refused to do certain scenes, and threw tantrums over romantic and kissing scenes that were part of the original script, causing Mika to regret his decision to produce the film.

Mika Singh blamed Bipasha for Dangerous' costly budget

Mika recalled that he planned a low-budget film of Rs 4 crore to showcase his music, starring Karan. However, things changed when Bipasha joined the project, insisting on being part of it despite Mika considering another actress. The budget ballooned to Rs14 crore due to filming in London, and further issues arose during the shoot.

Moreover, Mika criticised the hypocrisy in the industry, where actors disrespect independent producers but cater to big production houses. Mika emphasised that actors should respect producers who provide them opportunities, rather than complaining about bad luck and seeking minimal roles in larger productions.