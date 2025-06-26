Mika Singh made another statement about Diljit Dosanjh, asking him to remove Hania Aamir's scenes and apologise for his mistake of casting a Pakistani actress in Sardaar Ji 3.

Diljit Dosanjh has now become the new target for trolls and hatred. His latest film, Sardaar Ji 3, features Pakistani actress Hania Aamir in a key role, and despite skipping the theatrical release in India, he is facing the heat from netizens, and even from his colleagues. Ever since Hania featured in the Sardaar Ji 3 song, many singers and musicians slammed Diljit, and among them is Mika Singh. Recently, Mika called Diljit a 'fake singer', and now he has gone on to say that Diljit should apologise to the entire country for casting Hania Aamir in his latest horror-comedy.

Mika Singh demands an apology from Diljit Dosanjh

On his Instagram stories, Diljit wrote, "Guys, I understand we all make mistakes in life. But when we do, there’s one simple word that holds power: Sorry. If Diljit made a mistake, we are all willing to forgive. But he must apologise and remove all the objectionable scenes from the movie. That’s it. No hate. Just respect. Desh pehle (Nation first)."

Mika Singh called Diljit Dosanjh 'fake singer'

Earlier, Mika Singh slammed Diljit and went on to call him a 'fake singer'. On his Instagram, Mika wrote that Fawad Khan's Abhir Gulaal got banned, but Diljit Dosanjh 'disappeared', leaving his fans 'betrayed'. He wrote, "Guys, as we all know, the relationship between India and Pakistan isn’t going well right now. Yet some people continue to act irresponsibly. Before releasing any content that involves artists from across the border, they should think twice — especially when our nation’s dignity is involved. There was a film featuring Fawad Khan and Vaani Kapoor that many of us opposed, and yet, some still don’t seem to get the message. What’s more shocking is that a fake singer, after doing 10 shows in India with thousands of fans buying tickets, has now disappeared — leaving fans betrayed and helpless."

Also read: Amid calls for boycott, Diljit Dosanjh reveals he has no desire to become Bollywood star, says 'mujhe koi rok nahi sakta'