Before making her Bollywood debut in Om Shanti Om alongside Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone appeared in Himesh Reshammiya’s music video Naam Hai Tera. The song was a major hit, and Deepika received significant attention for her appearance in it. At the time, Reshammiya was at the height of his musical career.

In a recent interview, singer Mika Singh commented on Reshammiya’s impact and credibility in the industry. He mentioned that Deepika received early visibility through the music video and expressed the view that she should acknowledge Reshammiya’s role in giving her that initial platform.

In an interview with Shubhankar Mishra, singer Mika Singh spoke about Himesh Reshammiya's influence and success in the music industry during the 2000s. He stated that Deepika Padukone should acknowledge the early break she received through Himesh's music video Naam Hai Tera, saying, "Deepika doesn’t like to admit it, but she should. More newcomers will learn from her on how to grow in the industry."

Mika also shared that Himesh's string of hits had created a stir in the industry. He recalled that when Himesh delivered around 40 consecutive hit songs, it affected not just singers but music composers as well. “Everyone was wondering where this tsunami had come from,” he said.

Mika added that he deliberately postponed his Bollywood career to avoid direct comparisons during Himesh’s peak. He revealed that several singers, overwhelmed by Reshammiya’s popularity, would gather over drinks and vent their frustration. However, Mika emphasized his respect for Himesh’s talent, calling him a gifted composer.

In a past interview with Pinkvilla, Himesh Reshammiya had addressed Deepika Padukone’s early appearance in his music video Naam Hai Tera. He stated that while she featured in the song before her film debut, all the credit for her success belongs to her alone.

He said, "We launched many other girls, but they didn’t become Deepika Padukone. So, the whole credit goes to her. She starred in the music video of ‘Naam Hai Tera’, and she was a star from day one. She was fantastic. Her dedication, hard work, and screen presence was good even back then.”

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone had appeared as a guest on Indian Idol during one of its seasons, where Himesh Reshammiya was serving as a judge. The episode drew attention as it brought the two together again after years of her appearance in his music video Naam Hai Tera, which marked one of her earliest screen appearances before her Bollywood debut.

During her appearance on Indian Idol, Deepika Padukone had expressed gratitude to Himesh Reshammiya. She said, “I knew nothing about shooting when I was shortlisted for the music video. I never went to a film set or knew how music videos are shot. Whatever I am doing today, I have learned it while filming the music video. Thank you, sir, for giving me this opportunity. You had faith in me when nobody else did.”