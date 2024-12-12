After Siddharth compared Allu Arjun's stardom at the Pushpa 2 trailer launch event with JCB construction, singer Mika Singh reacted to his statement and mocked his relevance as an actor.

Singer Mika Singh has reacted to actor Siddharth's comment on Allu Arjun's stardom, and his pull at Pushpa 2 The Rule trailer launch event in Patna. A few days back Siddharth, while promoting his film Miss You on YouTuber Madan Gowri’s podcast, commented on the huge turnout at Patna for the trailer launch of Pushpa 2. Siddharth called Allu Arjun's movie event as marketing gimmick and said, "That’s all marketing. It’s not a big deal to gather a crowd in India. You bring a JCB for construction and crowds will gather automatically. So it’s not a big deal getting a crowd in Bihar.”

How did Mika Singh react to Siddharth's comment

Mika took Siddharth's comment to Instagram and wrote that his distasteful comment has added more relevance to his career. Mika mocked the Rang De Basanti actor saying that before this comment, he didn't knew about him. Sharing his thoughts to Instagram Stories, Mika wrote, "Hello sidharth bhai, aapke iss comment pe ek baat achhi ho gayi hai ke, ke aaj se logo ko thora bohat aapka naam pata chal gaya hai, socho abhi tak tau mujhe bhi ni pata ki aap kya karte hai. (Hello Siddharth, one good thing to come out of your comment is that from today, people will know your name a little bit; just think, even I didn’t know what you do until now)”

Siddharth compared the Pushpa 2 event to political rallies serving biryani and alcohol

In the same podcast, Siddharth said that the turnout at the Pushpa 2 event was similar to political rallies where free biryani and alcohol were distributed. The actor said, "In India, there’s no connection between gathering a large crowd and quality. If that was the case, then all the political parties would be winning. In our days, these crowds used to be about getting biriyani and a quarter packet (alcohol)."

As far as the box office is concerned, Pushpa 2 The Rule is breaking records like wildfire. In 6 days the movie has grossed Rs 1000 crores worldwide, and the movie has beaten the records of RRR, Pathaan, Jawan, and KGF 2.

