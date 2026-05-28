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Mika Singh extends support to Ranveer Singh amid Don 3 row, says he will speak to FWICE

Mika Singh supported Ranveer Singh amid the Don 3 controversy and FWICE directive, saying talent should be encouraged instead of creating unnecessary controversies.

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DNA Web Team

Updated : May 28, 2026, 08:37 AM IST

Mika Singh extends support to Ranveer Singh amid Don 3 row, says he will speak to FWICE
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Singer and composer Mika Singh has extended support to actor Ranveer Singh amid the ongoing controversy surrounding Don 3 and the reported non-cooperation directive issued by FWICE.

As per a post shared by celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani, Mika reacted to the situation and said he is even willing to personally meet members of the Federation of Western India Cine Employees if required.

Speaking in support of Ranveer, Mika reportedly said, “Ranveer Singh is a fantastic actor and a lovely human being. We should support talent instead of creating controversies around films before release.”

His statement quickly caught attention online, with several social media users appreciating the singer for publicly standing by the actor during the ongoing dispute.

The controversy began after reports claimed that Ranveer had stepped away from Don 3, which is being produced by Excel Entertainment, co-owned by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani.

According to reports, the makers informed film bodies that nearly Rs 45 crore had already been spent on the film’s pre-production after Ranveer came on board for the project.

FWICE later issued a non-cooperation directive against the actor after he allegedly did not appear before the organisation despite multiple invitations to discuss the matter.

Meanwhile, filmmaker and FWICE chief advisor Ashoke Pandit recently clarified that Ranveer has not been officially banned. Speaking to ETimes, Pandit explained that the federation has only advised its members not to work with the actor until the matter gets resolved.

So far, neither Ranveer Singh nor Farhan Akhtar has directly commented on the latest developments surrounding the issue.

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