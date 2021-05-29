Mika Singh calls Kamaal Rashid Khan 'chuha', 'gadha' amid latter's controversy with Salman Khan

Amid the ongoing tussle between actor Salman Khan and self-proclaimed critic Kamaal Rashid Khan, the superstar has found support from singer Mika Singh who has now defended him.

Mika, who has worked with Salman in several projects, has called KRK a ‘gadha’ (donkey) and ‘chuha’ (mouse) and also said he shouldn’t make personal comments against anyone.

Salman has slapped KRK with a defamation suit which the latter says is in retaliation to his review of the actor’s recently released film ‘Radhe’. Salman’s lawyers, however, have clarified that the defamation 'suit has been filed for ‘publishing and endorsing defamatory allegations’ and calling Salman ‘corrupt’ and ‘dacoit’.

In a video shared on Bollywood Spy YouTube channel Mika said in Hindi, “Critics and mediapersons have every right to express their opinions about films, they shouldn't make 'personal attacks’.”

He added, “I am surprised that Salman bhai waited so long to file a case against him. Donkeys like him should be tamed as soon as possible... He always makes personal attacks, which is wrong.”

Mika also talked about how KRK made negative comments about Sonu Sood but now praise him after the latter’s philanthropic efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic. He said, “"If there's one person who's spoken most negatively about Sushant Singh Rajput, it's KRK. I’m surprised why our film fraternity was silent for so long. They should have slapped a case against him a long time ago.”

The singer shared that KRK is his neighbour and if he were to comment about him, he wouldn’t file a case against him, but slap KRK.

“Meri taraf se koi case-vase nahi hoga, seedha jhaapad hoga. KRK itna bada chuha hai, woh apni bil se bahar nahi niklega, kyuki usse pata hai jaise hi woh bahar niklega usse jhaapad padne waale hain (He is a mouse, hiding in his hole. He knows the second he comes out he'll get attacked)."

Mika also revealed that he has videos of Kamaal Rashid Khan begging forgiveness from him after criticising his songs.

Directed by Prabhu Deva, ‘Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai’ received negative reviews from critics and viewers and is Salman Khan’s lowest rated movie on IMDb with a score of 1.8/10.