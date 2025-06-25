Taking to his Instagram Stories, Mika Singh slammed Diljit Dosanjh and wrote, “Desh pehle (Country first). Guys, as we all know, the relationship between India and Pakistan isn’t going well right now. Yet some people continue to act irresponsibly.

Singer Mika Singh has strongly criticised Diljit Dosanjh for featuring Pakistani actress Hania Aamir in his upcoming film Sardaar Ji 3. Amid tensions between India and Pakistan, Mika expressed disappointment over Diljit's decision and called him a “fake singer” for promoting content involving a Pakistani artist.

“Desh Pehle,” Says Mika Singh

Taking to his Instagram Stories, Mika wrote, “Desh pehle (Country first). Guys, as we all know, the relationship between India and Pakistan isn’t going well right now. Yet some people continue to act irresponsibly. Before releasing any content that involves artists from across the border, they should think twice — especially when our nation’s dignity is involved.” He hinted that such decisions hurt national pride and shouldn’t be taken lightly.

Mentions Fawad Khan’s Film Ban

Mika also referred to Abir Gulaal, a film featuring Fawad Khan and Vaani Kapoor, which was never released in India due to public backlash. He said, “There was a film featuring Fawad Khan and Vaani Kapoor that many of us opposed, and yet, some still don’t seem to get the message.” Mika further added, “What’s more shocking is that a fake singer, after doing 10 shows in India with thousands of fans buying tickets, has now disappeared, leaving fans betrayed and helpless.”

Sardaar Ji 3 to Release Overseas Only

Diljit Dosanjh’s Sardaar Ji 3, part of his popular horror-comedy series, is set to release only in overseas markets on June 27. Sharing the trailer on Instagram, Diljit wrote, “Sardaar Ji 3 Releasing 27th June overseas only. Fadh Lao Bhoond Dian Lattan.”