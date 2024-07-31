Shocking mid-week eviction ahead of Bigg Boss OTT 3 grand finale sees top favourite exit house

Ahead of the Bigg Boss OTT 3 grand finale, the taskmaster revealed the winner's trophy and then announced the results of the mid-week eviction, leaving the top seven contestants shocked.

Bigg Boss OTT 3 will have its grand finale on August 2, and the taskmaster unveiled the season's trophy with another big twist of mid-week eviction. Earlier this week, Bigg Boss gave the audience the power to vote among Armaan Malik, Lovekesh, Sana Makbul, and Sai Ketan Rao to eliminate. The one that will receive the most votes, will be evicted.

In the new promo, Bigg Boss calls the Top 7 contestants, Sana, Naezy, Lovekesh, Kritika Malik, Armaan, Ranvir Shorey, and Sai Ketan Rao to the activity area. At first, the taskmaster unveils the season's trophy, and then he announces the result of mid-week eviction, leaving the top 7 contestants anxious.

As soon as the promo dropped, several netizens claimed that Lovekesh Kataria and Armaan Malik got evicted. Even handles like The Khabri and Bigg Boss Tak dropped tweets about Luv and Armaan being evicted. If this is true, we will have Sana, Naezy, Sai and Ranvir as the Top five contestants.

Shivani Kumari on Armaan and Ranvir

Last week, Shivani Kumari and Vishal Pandey were eliminated from the house. Soon after the eviction, Shivani joined DNA India for an exclusive interaction. Shivani asserted that she was deliberately targeted by Ranvir Shorey, Armaan Malik, and Kritika Malik, "Har ek cheez ka mudda banate the. Meri awaz ko le ke mudda banaya, mujhe badtameez bataya gaya, meri safai ko le ke mudda banaya gaya. Gutbaazi toh thi mere khilaaf (They made an issue out of everything. They made an issue out of my voice, they called me mannerless, and they made an issue out of my hygiene. The group was against me)."

Ask Shivani if Ranvir could be the winner, she says, "Jab koi bhi Weekend Ke Vaar pe aata tha, bhale Anil (Kapoor) ji, ya koi aur celebrtity hote, sabse pehle Ranvir ki taarif karta tha. Jo andar baithe unko yehi lagta hai ki woh kuch toh aacha kar rahe honge. Par bahar maine dekha ki logo yeh bhi bol rahe hai ki yeh toh kuch kar nahi raha hai. Ab janta hi decide karegi ki woh winner hai ya nahi (Whenever anybody used to come on weekends, be it Anil (Kapoor) ji or any other celebrity, they used to praise Ranveer first. We had this perception that he must have done something good. But after coming out, I noticed that even he had been called out for doing nothing. Now the public will decide whether he is the winner or not)." Bigg Boss OTT 3 grand finale will happen on August 2.

