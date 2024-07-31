Shocking mid-week eviction ahead of Bigg Boss OTT 3 grand finale sees top favourite exit house

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Fans defend Kriti Sanon over viral 'smoking' video, slam trolls for invading her privacy: Just because they're famous...

Jonathan Majors is ‘heartbroken’ at Robert Downey Jr's Dr Doom replacing Kang in MCU, says he wasn't allowed to...

NEET exam row: CBI files first charge sheet in paper leak case, 13 named as accused

Meet man, who worked as intern in Ratan Tata's company, later built Rs 8370 crore firm, he is...

'Never been hit so hard': Angela Carini in tears after losing bout to 'biological male' boxer Imane Khelif

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Fans defend Kriti Sanon over viral 'smoking' video, slam trolls for invading her privacy: Just because they're famous...

Fans defend Kriti Sanon over viral 'smoking' video, slam trolls for invading her privacy: Just because they're famous...

Jonathan Majors is ‘heartbroken’ at Robert Downey Jr's Dr Doom replacing Kang in MCU, says he wasn't allowed to...

Jonathan Majors is ‘heartbroken’ at Robert Downey Jr's Dr Doom replacing Kang in MCU, says he wasn't allowed to...

Meet man, who worked as intern in Ratan Tata's company, later built Rs 8370 crore firm, he is...

Meet man, who worked as intern in Ratan Tata's company, later built Rs 8370 crore firm, he is...

7 bikes that offer the best mileage in India

7 bikes that offer the best mileage in India

8 achievements of Mughal that are actually false

8 achievements of Mughal that are actually false

6 underrated films of Ranvir Shorey

6 underrated films of Ranvir Shorey

सेलीब्रेटी बन गया ये मोची, 200 रुपये की चप्पल के लिए लग रही लाखों की बोली, जानें Rahul Gandhi से कनेक्शन

सेलीब्रेटी बन गया ये मोची, 200 रुपये की चप्पल के लिए लग रही लाखों की बोली, जानें Rahul Gandhi से कनेक्शन

Flight में पति पत्नी के बीच हुई जूतम पैजार, बवाल सुलझाने के लिए कराई गई Emergency Landing 

Flight में पति पत्नी के बीच हुई जूतम पैजार, बवाल सुलझाने के लिए कराई गई Emergency Landing 

Delhi में मौत की वजह बने Momos, लड़की के साथ हुआ कुछ ऐसा, सुनकर कांप जाएगी रूह

Delhi में मौत की वजह बने Momos, लड़की के साथ हुआ कुछ ऐसा, सुनकर कांप जाएगी रूह

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
This progressive TV show was directed by Asha Parekh, it ran for 4 years, had cricketer as hero, it is...

This progressive TV show was directed by Asha Parekh, it ran for 4 years, had cricketer as hero, it is...

Richest female cricketers in the world

Richest female cricketers in the world

Vitamin B6 deficiency: 6 fruits you should add in your diet

Vitamin B6 deficiency: 6 fruits you should add in your diet

Delhi Coaching Centre Tragedy: Vikas Divyakirti Responds To Accusations After Aspirants' Deaths

Delhi Coaching Centre Tragedy: Vikas Divyakirti Responds To Accusations After Aspirants' Deaths

Lok Sabha: FM Nirmala Sitharaman's 'Italy Mein Halwa' Jibe At Rahul Gandhi | BJP Vs Congress

Lok Sabha: FM Nirmala Sitharaman's 'Italy Mein Halwa' Jibe At Rahul Gandhi | BJP Vs Congress

Wayanad Landslide Update: Over 140 Lives Lost, 1000+ Rescued By Air Force, Rescue Operation On

Wayanad Landslide Update: Over 140 Lives Lost, 1000+ Rescued By Air Force, Rescue Operation On

Fans defend Kriti Sanon over viral 'smoking' video, slam trolls for invading her privacy: Just because they're famous...

Fans defend Kriti Sanon over viral 'smoking' video, slam trolls for invading her privacy: Just because they're famous...

Charuhasan, Kamal Haasan's elder brother hospitalised, his daughter shares health update

Charuhasan, Kamal Haasan's elder brother hospitalised, his daughter shares health update

Jonathan Majors is ‘heartbroken’ at Robert Downey Jr's Dr Doom replacing Kang in MCU, says he wasn't allowed to...

Jonathan Majors is ‘heartbroken’ at Robert Downey Jr's Dr Doom replacing Kang in MCU, says he wasn't allowed to...

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Shocking mid-week eviction ahead of Bigg Boss OTT 3 grand finale sees top favourite exit house

Ahead of the Bigg Boss OTT 3 grand finale, the taskmaster revealed the winner's trophy and then announced the results of the mid-week eviction, leaving the top seven contestants shocked.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Jul 31, 2024, 07:02 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Shocking mid-week eviction ahead of Bigg Boss OTT 3 grand finale sees top favourite exit house
Armaan Malik-Sana Makbul-Ranvir Shorey
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Bigg Boss OTT 3 will have its grand finale on August 2, and the taskmaster unveiled the season's trophy with another big twist of mid-week eviction. Earlier this week, Bigg Boss gave the audience the power to vote among Armaan Malik, Lovekesh, Sana Makbul, and Sai Ketan Rao to eliminate. The one that will receive the most votes, will be evicted. 

In the new promo, Bigg Boss calls the Top 7 contestants, Sana, Naezy, Lovekesh, Kritika Malik, Armaan, Ranvir Shorey, and Sai Ketan Rao to the activity area. At first, the taskmaster unveils the season's trophy, and then he announces the result of mid-week eviction, leaving the top 7 contestants anxious. 

As soon as the promo dropped, several netizens claimed that Lovekesh Kataria and Armaan Malik got evicted. Even handles like The Khabri and Bigg Boss Tak dropped tweets about Luv and Armaan being evicted. If this is true, we will have Sana, Naezy, Sai and Ranvir as the Top five contestants. 

Shivani Kumari on Armaan and Ranvir 

Last week, Shivani Kumari and Vishal Pandey were eliminated from the house. Soon after the eviction, Shivani joined DNA India for an exclusive interaction. Shivani asserted that she was deliberately targeted by Ranvir Shorey, Armaan Malik, and Kritika Malik, "Har ek cheez ka mudda banate the. Meri awaz ko le ke mudda banaya, mujhe badtameez bataya gaya, meri safai ko le ke mudda banaya gaya. Gutbaazi toh thi mere khilaaf (They made an issue out of everything. They made an issue out of my voice, they called me mannerless, and they made an issue out of my hygiene. The group was against me)."

Ask Shivani if Ranvir could be the winner, she says, "Jab koi bhi Weekend Ke Vaar pe aata tha, bhale Anil (Kapoor) ji, ya koi aur celebrtity hote, sabse pehle Ranvir ki taarif karta tha. Jo andar baithe unko yehi lagta hai ki woh kuch toh aacha kar rahe honge. Par bahar maine dekha ki logo yeh bhi bol rahe hai ki yeh toh kuch kar nahi raha hai. Ab janta hi decide karegi ki woh winner hai ya nahi (Whenever anybody used to come on weekends, be it Anil (Kapoor) ji or any other celebrity, they used to praise Ranveer first. We had this perception that he must have done something good. But after coming out, I noticed that even he had been called out for doing nothing. Now the public will decide whether he is the winner or not)." Bigg Boss OTT 3 grand finale will happen on August 2.

Read: Meet actor who ran away from home at 16 with just Rs 200, worked as waiter, courier boy, later became star with...

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

This is India’s most powerful and expensive scooter, it costs Rs...

This is India’s most powerful and expensive scooter, it costs Rs...

Sebi mulls measures to curb speculative trading in index derivatives

Sebi mulls measures to curb speculative trading in index derivatives

Zmyra Review: Is This Ozempic Alternative Safe and Effective?

Zmyra Review: Is This Ozempic Alternative Safe and Effective?

Meet former Rajasthan Royals cricketer who is now a businessman, is heir to company worth Rs 8372600000, his father is..

Meet former Rajasthan Royals cricketer who is now a businessman, is heir to company worth Rs 8372600000, his father is..

Paris Olympics 2024: Swapnil Kusale secures third medal for India, wins bronze in men's 50m rifle 3P

Paris Olympics 2024: Swapnil Kusale secures third medal for India, wins bronze in men's 50m rifle 3P

MORE

MOST VIEWED

This progressive TV show was directed by Asha Parekh, it ran for 4 years, had cricketer as hero, it is...

This progressive TV show was directed by Asha Parekh, it ran for 4 years, had cricketer as hero, it is...

Richest female cricketers in the world

Richest female cricketers in the world

Vitamin B6 deficiency: 6 fruits you should add in your diet

Vitamin B6 deficiency: 6 fruits you should add in your diet

Priyanka Chopra was replaced by Aishwarya Rai in this film, she never worked with director again, movie earned...

Priyanka Chopra was replaced by Aishwarya Rai in this film, she never worked with director again, movie earned...

Meet Aamir Khan's heroine, who dated star Indian cricketer, has no hits in 7 years; one show changed her life, now...

Meet Aamir Khan's heroine, who dated star Indian cricketer, has no hits in 7 years; one show changed her life, now...

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement