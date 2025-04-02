Reports on social media suggest that Ranbir Kapoor is in talks for a role in Michael Bay’s upcoming James Bond film.

Ranbir Kapoor is in the news for his upcoming films, and now, reports suggest he might be stepping onto the international stage. According to sources, he is being considered for a key role in the next James Bond film. The movie will be directed by Michael Bay, known for the Transformers and Bad Boys franchises.



Reports on social media suggest that Ranbir Kapoor is in talks for a role in Michael Bay’s upcoming James Bond film. The movie is rumored to feature Ana de Armas, who played Bond girl Paloma in No Time to Die (2021), Daniel Craig’s last film as 007. The shoot is expected to begin in June 2025, with a star-studded cast that includes Chiwetel Ejiofor.

There is no official confirmation about Ranbir Kapoor’s involvement in the project. Neither Ranbir nor Michael Bay’s teams have addressed the rumors. It remains to be seen whether there is any truth to the speculation.

Meanwhile, the James Bond franchise is reportedly set to cast its youngest 007 in a prequel. According to The Sun, the film will be set in the 1950s or 1960s, marking a major shift following Daniel Craig’s exit, as his character died in No Time to Die.

Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor will play Lord Ram in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana, with Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravan. Leaked behind-the-scenes images from the sets have surfaced online. He is also working on Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love and War alongside Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal. Additionally, Ranbir confirmed that Brahmastra 2 is in the works.