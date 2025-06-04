Anurag Basu's interpretation of modern love, Sara-Aditya, Pankaj-Konkana's crackling chemistry, and Pritam's soothing music do it again. Metro... In Dino, marks a beautiful return of the romance genre in commerical cinema.

The trailer of Metro..In Dino is here, and filmmaker Anurag Basu makes a beautiful attempt to bring back the romance genre in mainstream cinema. Metro In Dino is the spirtual sequel to Life In A Metro (2007), and it stars an ensamble cast of Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Ali Fazal, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Konkona Sen Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi, Neena Gupta, Anupam Kher, and Saswata Chatterjee.

The 3-minute trailer gives glimpses of different duos striving in love due to different circumstances. We have a new-age duo, Sara-Aditya, who are trying to figure out their feeling while being stuck with someone else. On the other side, Pankaj-Konkana are a married couple who have lost the spark in their companionship, and their relationship has turned to bondage. There is also Anupam Kher-Neena Gupta, two individuals who fell in love, despite societal challenges. As the trailer progresses, we get to see the conflicts, the struggle of duos to stick together, and giving love another chance.

From heart-felt romances to life-altering decisions, the trailer teases stories that are deeply personal yet universally relatable. It’s layered with Basu’s trademark touch: a perfect balance of realism and magic. Metro…In Dino feels like a love letter to the chaos of city life and the quiet emotions that often get lost in it – all captured with Basu’s signature lyricism backed by Pritam’s music.

Watch the trailer