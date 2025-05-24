The first look of Metro..In Dino is out, and it gives the vibes of 'old school romance' with Anurag Basu's midas touch that made Life In a Metro a cult classic.

The makers of 'Metro...In Dino' has released the teaser for the first song, 'Zamaana Lage' from the film. The complete song will be released on May 28 as the first track of the film's album. After 'Life in a... Metro" and 'Ludo', 'Metro...In Dino' is the final chapter of Anurag Basu's trilogy of hyperlinked cinema. Backed by producer Bhushan Kumar, the film introduces a world of modern love and relationships.

The song is composed by Pritam and brings back the creative collaboration between him and director Anurag Basu, known for crafting memorable musical narratives. The song features Arijit Singh and Shashwat Singh's vocals and draws inspiration from poet Qaisar Ul Jafri's evocative line, "Tumhaare sheher ka mausam bada suhana lage." Sandeep Shrivastava pens additional lyrics.

Check out the song teaser

While talking about the song, music director Pritam Chakraborty added, "With Qaisar Ul Jafri's timeless poetry, we wanted to revive the ghazal as a form, not as nostalgia, but as something emotionally alive and relevant today, and bring it into the mainstream. With its rich history and timeless depth, we felt it doesn't always have to live in a classical soundscape. A ghazal can be pop -- it can be modern in sound and structure, while still holding on to its poetic soul. That's what we've tried to do with this song: reimagine the ghazal for today's generation."

The song teaser features an impressive cast: Anupam Kher, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sen Sharma, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Ali Fazal, Neena Gupta and Saswata Chatterjee. Gulshan Kumar and T-Series presents, in association with Anurag Basu Productions Pvt. Ltd., 'Metro In Dino'...' Directed by Anurag Basu, with music composed by Pritam, and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Anurag Basu, and Taani Basu. The film is set to release on July 4, 2025.

