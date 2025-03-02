Contrary to reports suggesting that director Anurag Basu had shifted focus to his new project starring Kartik Aaryan and Sreeleela, the production house confirmed that the film will release in 2025.

Metro In Dino is a highly anticipated romantic drama that explores modern relationships in urban India. Despite its initial release dates scheduled for March 29, 2024, and November 29, 2024, the film has faced repeated delays, leaving fans uncertain about its fate. There were ongoing rumours that the film might not hit theaters until 2026, however, the makers recently put the record straight.

T-series confirms Metro In Dino release in 2025

Putting an end to speculation, T-Series has clarified that the release of Metro In Dino has not been delayed. Contrary to reports suggesting that director Anurag Basu had shifted focus to his new project starring Kartik Aaryan and Sreeleela, the production house confirmed that the film will release in 2025. A spokesperson for T-Series stated, "We confirm that Metro In Dino will be releasing this year, in 2025, contrary to some media reports claiming a delay." This update will come as a relief to fans eagerly awaiting the film.

About Metro In Dino

Metro...In Dino, a film inspired by the iconic song, 'In Dino' from Life in a... Metro, is set to explore the complexities of human relationships in modern times through a series of poignant and bittersweet tales. The upcoming film boasts an impressive ensemble cast, including Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sensharma, Ali Fazal, and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

Director Anurag Basu had shared some intriguing insights about Metro In Dino. While keeping most details under wraps, Basu revealed that Pankaj Tripathi will play a unique and fascinating character. "Pankaj is even different in this film, Metro... In Dino. It's absolutely different. In Metro, you'll see him in a completely different character," Basu said. The director had previously expressed his enthusiasm for the project, stating that it's a story about the people and for the people. He's also thrilled to collaborate with Bhushan Kumar, who has been a pillar of support for him.