Directed by Anurag Basu, the romantic drama Metro In Dino has finally locked its release date. The anthology features Sara Ali Khan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Konkona Sen Sharma, Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi, and Fatima Sana Shaikh in the leading roles. The film's release date has been finalised for the fifth time since its announcement in 2022.

The upcoming film is the spiritual sequel of Anurag Basu's critically and commercially acclaimed film Life In A Metro, and also takes its title from the popular song In Dino from the 2007 film. Life In A Metro starred Dharmendra, Nafisa Ali, Shilpa Shetty, Kay Kay Menon, Shiney Ahuja, Irrfan Khan, Konkona Sen Sharma, Kangana Ranaut, and Sharman Joshi in the leading roles.

Metro In Dino will now release in cinemas on July 4, 2025. The previous release dates were 8 December 2023, 29 March 2024, 13 September 2024, and 29 November 2024. The film's production company T-Series took to its social media handles on Wednesday and shared the final release date with the caption, "When love, fate, and city life collide, magic is bound to happen! #Metro...इन दिनों brings the stories of heart from the cities that you love! Experience it on July 4th in cinemas near you."

Music composer Pritam, who had given chartbusters and memorable tracks such as Alvida, In Dino, Baatein Kuch Ankahi Si, and O Meri Jaan in Life In A Metro has composed the soundtrack for Metro In Dino as well. The film has been bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series Films and Anurag Basu Productions.

After Metro In Dino, Anurag Basu also has an untitled romantic drama with Kartik Aaryan and Sreeleela slated to release this year on Diwali. While the name of the film has still not been announced, it is believed that the film could be titled Aashiqui 3, taking the Aashiqui franchise forward.

The Kartik Aaryan and Sreeleela-starrer will clash at the box office on Diwali 2025 with Ayusmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer Thama. The Aditya Sarpotdar-directed film is the next installment in the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe after Stree, Bhediya, Munjya, and Stree 2.