Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines
  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Linkin Park in India: Lollapalooza dates, tickets, here's everything you need to know

Linkin Park in India: Lollapalooza dates, tickets, here's everything you need to

Will Himachal vanish as landslides, flash floods wreak havoc in the hilly state? Expert said this

Will Himachal vanish as landslides, flash floods wreak havoc in the hilly state?

Are Muslim cricketers treated differently in India? Mohammed Shami breaks silence

Are Muslim cricketers treated differently in India? Mohammed Shami breaks silenc

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more

Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Metro In Dino OTT release date: When, where to watch Anurag Basu film starring Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Konkona Sen Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi

Starring Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Konkona Sen Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Ali Fazal and Fatima Sana Shaikh, the Anurag Basu-directed musical romantic drama Metro In Dino will start streaming on Netflix on August 29.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Aug 28, 2025, 04:07 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Metro In Dino OTT release date: When, where to watch Anurag Basu film starring Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Konkona Sen Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi
Metro In Dino OTT release date
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Featuring the talented ensemble cast of Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Konkona Sen Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Ali Fazal and Fatima Sana Shaikh, the Anurag Basu-directed musical romantic drama Metro In Dino was released in the theatres on July 4. The film received positive reviews from the audiences and critics, and was a commercial success as well with the worldwide gross earnings of Rs 70 crore against its reported budget of around Rs 40 crore.

Metro In Dino OTT release date

After eight weeks of its theatrical release, Metro In Dino will have its digital premiere on Netflix on August 29. The OTT giant took to its social media handles, shared the announcement poster, and wrote, "Agla station: Pyaar, heartbreaks aur thodi si ummeed. Watch Metro In Dino, out 29 August, on Netflix."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Netflix India (@netflixin)

Metro In Dino is spiritual sequel of Life In A Metro

Metro In Dino is the spiritual sequel of the 2007 film Life In A Metro, that featured Dharmendra, Nafisa Ali, Shilpa Shetty, Kay Kay Menon, Shiney Ahuja, Irrfan Khan, Konkona Sen Sharma, Kangana Ranaut, and Sharman Joshi in the leading roles. Anurag Basu, who has also helmed other music romantic dramas such as Gangster: A Love Story, Barfi, Jagga Jasoos, Kites, and Ludo, has directed both the films.

Metro In Dino and Life In A Metro songs

Music composer Pritam, who had given chartbusters and memorable tracks such as Alvida, In Dino, Baatein Kuch Ankahi Si, and O Meri Jaan in the 2007 film has composed the soundtrack for the latest release as well. The pleasing songs of Metro In Dino including Zamaana Lage, Dil Ka Kya, Mann Ye Mera. Aur Mohabbat Kitni Karoon, and Qayde Se among others are also capturing the hearts of the listeners. Pritam and Anurag Basu have also collaborated on Gangster, Ludo, Barfi, and Jagga Jasoos.

READ | Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Greater Noida Dowry Murder: Nikki Bhati's dying statement contradicts family allegations, here's what we know so far
Greater Noida Dowry Murder: Nikki Bhati's dying statement conflicts family claim
Upcoming K-Dramas in September 2025: From My Youth to Confidence Queen, 7 must-watch shows on OTT platforms
Upcoming K-Dramas in September 2025: From My Youth to Confidence Queen, 7 must-w
Bigg Boss 19: You won't believe how many sarees Tanya Mittal carried for Salman Khan's show, she says 'I'm not leaving my luxuries behind'
Bigg Boss 19: You won't believe how many sarees Tanya Mittal carried for show
Dhanashree Verma reveals her mother’s timeless hair care tips: ‘Mummy Bolti Thi…'
Dhanashree Verma reveals her mother’s timeless hair care tips: ‘Mummy Bolti Thi…
McDonald's serves ONLY vegetarian meals in these Indian cities, here's why
McDonald's serves ONLY vegetarian meals in these Indian cities, here's why
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 years younger than him, runs successful business of...
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 yrs younger
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE