Metro In Dino OTT release date: When, where to watch Anurag Basu film starring Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Konkona Sen Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi

Starring Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Konkona Sen Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Ali Fazal and Fatima Sana Shaikh, the Anurag Basu-directed musical romantic drama Metro In Dino will start streaming on Netflix on August 29.

Featuring the talented ensemble cast of Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Konkona Sen Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Ali Fazal and Fatima Sana Shaikh, the Anurag Basu-directed musical romantic drama Metro In Dino was released in the theatres on July 4. The film received positive reviews from the audiences and critics, and was a commercial success as well with the worldwide gross earnings of Rs 70 crore against its reported budget of around Rs 40 crore.

Metro In Dino OTT release date

After eight weeks of its theatrical release, Metro In Dino will have its digital premiere on Netflix on August 29. The OTT giant took to its social media handles, shared the announcement poster, and wrote, "Agla station: Pyaar, heartbreaks aur thodi si ummeed. Watch Metro In Dino, out 29 August, on Netflix."

Metro In Dino is spiritual sequel of Life In A Metro

Metro In Dino is the spiritual sequel of the 2007 film Life In A Metro, that featured Dharmendra, Nafisa Ali, Shilpa Shetty, Kay Kay Menon, Shiney Ahuja, Irrfan Khan, Konkona Sen Sharma, Kangana Ranaut, and Sharman Joshi in the leading roles. Anurag Basu, who has also helmed other music romantic dramas such as Gangster: A Love Story, Barfi, Jagga Jasoos, Kites, and Ludo, has directed both the films.

Metro In Dino and Life In A Metro songs

Music composer Pritam, who had given chartbusters and memorable tracks such as Alvida, In Dino, Baatein Kuch Ankahi Si, and O Meri Jaan in the 2007 film has composed the soundtrack for the latest release as well. The pleasing songs of Metro In Dino including Zamaana Lage, Dil Ka Kya, Mann Ye Mera. Aur Mohabbat Kitni Karoon, and Qayde Se among others are also capturing the hearts of the listeners. Pritam and Anurag Basu have also collaborated on Gangster, Ludo, Barfi, and Jagga Jasoos.

READ | Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more