Metro In Dino box office collection day 7: Sara, Aditya, Fatima, Ali-starrer crosses Rs 25 crore in first week, earns...

The Anurag Basu directorial is winning the hearts of the audiences who have seen it in the theatres, but that number is quite low and hence, the film hasn't been performing well at the box office.

Featuring the talented ensemble cast of Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Konkona Sen Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Ali Fazal and Fatima Sana Shaikh, the musical romantic drama Metro In Dino was released in the theatres on July 4. The Anurag Basu directorial is winning the hearts of the audiences who have seen it in the theatres, but that number is quite low and hence, the film hasn't been performing well at the box office.

Metro In Dino box office collection

Metro In Dino earned Rs 24.60 crore in its first six days. On the seventh day, as per the early estimates from the entertainment tracking portal Sacnilk, the film earned Rs 2.15 crore, taking the first week-collection to Rs 26.75 crore. Talking about its global earnings, the Pritam musical has grossed Rs 34 crore worldwide in its first six days.

Metro In Dino is spiritual sequel of Life In A Metro

Metro In Dino is the spiritual sequel of the 2007 film Life In A Metro, that featured Dharmendra, Nafisa Ali, Shilpa Shetty, Kay Kay Menon, Shiney Ahuja, Irrfan Khan, Konkona Sen Sharma, Kangana Ranaut, and Sharman Joshi in the leading roles. Anurag Basu, who has also helmed other music romantic dramas such as Gangster: A Love Story, Barfi, Jagga Jasoos, Kites, and Ludo, has directed both the films.

Metro In Dino and Life In A Metro songs

Music composer Pritam, who had given chartbusters and memorable tracks such as Alvida, In Dino, Baatein Kuch Ankahi Si, and O Meri Jaan in the 2007 film has composed the soundtrack for the latest release as well. The pleasing songs of Metro In Dino including Zamaana Lage, Dil Ka Kya, Mann Ye Mera. Aur Mohabbat Kitni Karoon, and Qayde Se among others are also capturing the hearts of the listeners. Pritam and Anurag Basu have also collaborated on Gangster, Ludo, Barfi, and Jagga Jasoos.

READ | Bigg Boss project head recalls shocking incident when famous TV actress attempted suicide on show: 'She wanted to...'