Metro In Dino box office collection day 5: Sara Ali Khan, Aditya Roy Kapur film crosses lifetime earnings of Life In A Metro, earns...

Starring an ensemble cast of Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Konkona Sen Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Ali Fazal and Fatima Sana Shaikh, the musical romantic drama Metro In Dino was finally released in the theatres on July 4 after multiple delays. The film took a slow start at the box office, but has been growing slowly and steadily due to the positive word-of-mouth and glowing reviews from the critics.



Metro In Dino is the spiritual sequel of the 2007 film Life In A Metro, that featured Dharmendra, Nafisa Ali, Shilpa Shetty, Kay Kay Menon, Shiney Ahuja, Irrfan Khan, Konkona Sen Sharma, Kangana Ranaut, and Sharman Joshi in the leading roles. Anurag Basu, who has also helmed other music romantic dramas such as Gangster: A Love Story, Barfi, Jagga Jasoos, Kites, and Ludo, has directed both the films.



Metro In Dino crosses lifetime earnings of Life In A Metro

In its first four days, Metro In Dino earned Rs 21.34 crore net in India. On its fifth day, as per the early estimates from the entertainment tracking portal Sacnilk, the Anurag Basu directorial collected Rs 3 crore, taking its five-day domestic net collection to Rs 24.34 crore net in India. This means that the film has crossed the lifetime earnings of the 2007 film, which had earned Rs 15.63 crore net in India and Rs 24.15 crore gross worldwide.



Metro In Dino and Life In A Metro songs

Music composer Pritam, who had given chartbusters and memorable tracks such as Alvida, In Dino, Baatein Kuch Ankahi Si, and O Meri Jaan in the 2007 film has composed the soundtrack for the latest release as well. The pleasing songs of Metro In Dino including Zamaana Lage, Dil Ka Kya, Mann Ye Mera. Aur Mohabbat Kitni Karoon, and Qayde Se among others are also capturing the hearts of the listeners. Pritam and Anurag Basu have also collaborated on Gangster, Ludo, Barfi, and Jagga Jasoos.

