Metro In Dino box office collection day 2: Anurag Basu, Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi's film shows big jump, scores double than its opening, earns..

Metro... In Dino box office collection: The positive reviews and word of mouth have reflected a good boost for Anurag Basu's latest directorial. This is a healthy sign for the movie.

Metro...In Dino box office collection day 2: Anurag Basu's latest romantic-drama film, Metro...In Dino showed a big jump on Saturday. The film opened with positive reviews but with low box office collections. However, the overwhelming love and strong, favourable word of mouth helped the film to score almost double that of Friday. Metro In Dino is the spiritual sequel of Life In A Metro (2007). The film stars an ensemble cast of Ali Fazal, Aditya Roy Kapur, Pankaj Tripathi, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Konkona Sen Sharma, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Sara Ali Khan in the key roles. The early estimates of Metro In Dino's Saturday collection are out, and it's a healthy sign of the film's growth and acceptance.

Metro In Dino Saturday collection

As Sacnilk reported, Metro In Dino earned Rs 6 crores on Saturday, the final estimates might go up to Rs 7-8 crores. On Friday, Metro 2 collected Rs 3.50 crores. With this, the two-day total is Rs 9.5 crores. With the trend, the film will further show another good jump on Sunday and might score a double-digit as well. As far as the occupancy is concerned, on Saturday, the average occupancy was 27.18%. In the morning shows, the occupancy was 11.65%. In the afternoon shows, the occupancy was 30.95%. In the evening shows, the occupancy was 38.95%.

Watch Metro In Dino's exclusive interview with DNA

Metro In Dino's first-weekend prediction

Going with the positive trend, Metro In Dino is expected to have a decent weekend, in the range of Rs 15-17 crores. Though the movie was well promoted, the film is catered largely to a multiplex audience. A movie like Metro In Dino heavily depends on word-of-mouth. In Anurag Basu's film, the public response is in their favour, which is the silver lining for them. The main test of the film will start from Monday onwards. Metro In Dino's hold on weekdays will secure a good first week.