Metro In Dino box office collection day 1: Anurag Basu film takes slow start despite good reviews, earns just Rs...

Starring Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Konkona Sen Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Ali Fazal and Fatima Sana Shaikh, Metro In Dino has clashed at the box office with the Hollywood science fiction action thriller Jurassic World Rebirth.

Starring an ensemble cast of Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Konkona Sen Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Ali Fazal and Fatima Sana Shaikh, the musical romantic drama Metro In Dino has finally been released in the theatres this Friday on July 4. The film, directed by Anurag Basu of Jagga Jasoos, Gangster, Murder, and Barfi-fame, has received mixed to positive reviews from the critics and audiences, but has taken a slow start at the box office.

As per the early estimates from the entertainment tracking portal Sacnilk, Metro In Dino has earned Rs 3.35 crore on its first day of release. The film has clashed at the box office with the Hollywood science fiction action thriller Jurassic World Rebirth, the fourth Jurassic World film and the seventh installment overall in the Jurassic Park franchise. The Scarlett Johansson, Mahershala Ali, Rupert Friend-starrer collected Rs 9 crore net in India on Friday.

Metro In Dino is the spiritual sequel of Basu's critically and commercially acclaimed film Life In A Metro, that featured Dharmendra, Nafisa Ali, Shilpa Shetty, Kay Kay Menon, Shiney Ahuja, Irrfan Khan, Konkona Sen Sharma, Kangana Ranaut, and Sharman Joshi in the leading roles. Music composer Pritam, who had given chartbusters and memorable tracks such as Alvida, In Dino, Baatein Kuch Ankahi Si, and O Meri Jaan in Life In A Metro has composed the soundtrack for Metro In Dino as well.

After Metro In Dino, Anurag Basu also has an untitled romantic drama with Kartik Aaryan and Sreeleela slated to release this year on Diwali. While the name of the film has still not been announced, it is believed that the film could be titled Aashiqui 3, taking the Aashiqui franchise forward.

The Kartik Aaryan and Sreeleela-starrer will clash at the box office on Diwali 2025 with Ayusmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer Thama. The Aditya Sarpotdar-directed film is the next installment in the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe after Stree, Bhediya, Munjya, and Stree 2.

READ | India's biggest flop actor is Karisma, Kareena's brother, started acting when he was 14 months old, still never became star, is now...