Filmmaker Anurag Basu opens up about bringing sequel to his 18-years-old hit, Life in a Metro, and also reveals how late Irrfan Khan inspired and pushed him to make Metro..In Dino.

Indian cinema is healing from the phase of pan-India masala entertainers, and finally, we are getting to see slice-of-life romantic dramas, rom-coms on the big screen. Filmmaker Anurag Basu is also elated as he will soon be bringing Metro.. In Dino, which is the spiritual successor to his 2007 hit Life in a Metro. Ahead of the release, Anurag, along with Fatima Sana Shaikh, Konkana Sen Sharma, and Ali Fazal join DNA India for an exclusive interaction.

Anurag Basu wanted return of human drama on the big screen

Anurag also expresses his sigh of relief from the maar-dhaad entertainers and asserts that he also wanted to see something similar to Metro on the big screen. The director says, "Main bhi as an audience miss kar raha tha aisi film to watch in cinemas. Ek filmmaker sabse phele yehi sochta hai ki woh kya dekhna pasand karta hai, aur phir woh waisi hi film banata hai."

The Gangster director further adds that he never thought of making a sequel to Metro, "Aisa nahi tha that I always planned ki Life In A Metro ki sequel banegi. Itne time pehle aayi thi film. Logon ko shayad yaad bhi na ho. But when I started to think what to do next, Metro In Dino came naturally," Anurag asserts.

Anurag Basu reveals Irrfan inspired him for Metro sequel

Basu then reveals the person who inspired him to make Metro In Dino. The director says that the seed of Metro In Dino was sown by none other than the late Irrfan. Recalling Irrfan's excitement for the film. Anurag says, "The idea of Metro should have a sequel came from Irrfan." He continues, "I remember he wanted to kill time between his two meetings. He casually called and asked me where I was. He liked my edit studio. So he came and we started chatting, and that's when he told me that 'Metro should continue'.

Anurag remembers how his push inspired him to start Metro In Dino. "At that time, he was shooting Qarib Qarib Single, and his character was an extension of his Metro role. He told me 'Yaar banate hai'. He made me start thinking about the sequel. Then I started working on it."

Basu wrote a draft of Konkana and Irrfan, and that was his first story for Metro In Dino. "The first story I thought about was Koko (Konkana) and Irrfan. But woh story bani nahi, ab shayad aage banegi ya nahi, pata nahi. But that's how it all started." Metro In Dino will release in cinemas on July 4.