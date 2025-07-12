Metro In Dino: Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Pankaj Tripathi's film does not even have Rs 100 crore budget but only..., has earned Rs...

Ever since Metro In Dino was released, there have been reports that Anurag Basu's film is mounted on a huge cost between Rs 70-100 crore. However, the landing cost of the film is under Rs 50 crores. Read on to know the exact budget and collection till now.

Director Anurag Basu's Metro... In Dino was one of the anticipated releases of 2025, and as expected, the romantic drama opened with overwhelmingly positive reviews. Released in cinemas on July 2, Metro In Dino took a slow start, but maintained a steady run even during the weekdays. It's been 9 days since Metro 2 hit cinemas, and there have been reports that the box office business of the film is underwhelming due to the high production cost. As per media reports, the budget of Metro In Dino has been estimated between Rs 70-100 crore. Mostly, portals have reported that the budget of Metro has gone up to Rs 100 crore, making it a losing film. However, DNA India got an insight into the budget and the landing cost.

Metro In Dino budget and final landing cost

As per the source closer to the project, Metro In Dino's total landing cost is under Rs 50 crores. The budget of the film is Rs 40 crores, and Rs 7 crores have been spent on print and advertising. This is half of what has been reported. The film, which revolved around four couples, was made on a controlled budget, despite an ensemble cast including Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Konkona Sen Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Ali Fazal and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

Metro In Dino box office collection

As Sacnilk reported, the first week worldwide collection of Metro In Dino is Rs 36.85 crores. On the second Friday, the film earned Rs 2.25 crores, taking the worldwide total to Rs 38-39 crores. Going by the trend, the movie is expected to perform decently over the weekend, despite facing stiff competition from new releases (read Superman, Maalik, Aankhon Ki Gustaakiyan). By the end of the second weekend, the film will easily cross its budget. A film like Metro relies heavily on word of mouth, which is in its favour. Since there will be no big releases next week, the movie has ample scope to stay afloat even in the third week, which will make Metro In Dino a profitable venture. Metro…In Dino’. Directed by Anurag Basu, with music composed by Pritam, and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Anurag Basu, and Taani Basu is running in cinemas near you.