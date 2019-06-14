MeToo: Mumbai cops clear Nana Patekar in harassment case

Closure report submitted by the Mumbai police regarding molestation case filed against actor Nana Patekar by Tanushree Dutta has revived the #MeToo discussion.

The case which had made headlines and was hyped earlier gradually lost its charm but the police's summary report seems to have revived it. The fact that the allegation buzz went out of the news is evident after many notable personalities saw no further action either from the complainant side or from the police. "There is no evidence to prosecute actor Nana Patekar of charges of molestation as lodged against him by former actor Tanushree Dutta," the Oshiwara police told the Andheri magistrate court on Thursday. In September last year, Dutta hailed allegations against Patekar of sexually harassing her during the shooting of their 2009 film 'Horn Ok Pleasse' after which she lodged a police complaint at Oshiwara. Since then, there have been minor developments in the case until Thursday when the police filed a 'B Summary' report and claimed that they have found no concrete evidence against Patekar about the case which allegedly happened 10 years ago as claimed by Dutta.

The police further submitted in their closure report that the statements recorded of the witnesses in the matter were not enough to build a strong case and prosecute Patekar. Moreover, some of the eyewitnesses named by Dutta's lawyer Nitin Satpute could not recollect what happened a decade ago while the other half never turned up to record their testimony. Senior police inspector of Oshiwara police station, Shailesh Pasalwad too confirmed the fresh development in the case and said, "We have filed a closure report which states that evidence or statements related to the case could not point out Patekar at fault."

Dutta, while issuing her statement, said she was not surprised with the outcome. "A corrupt police force and legal system gave clean chit to an even more corrupt person Nana who was accused even in the past by several women from the film Industry." Dutta said in a press statement.

CASE FILE

Along with Patekar, the FIR also named choreographer Ganesh Acharya, producer Samee Siddique and director Rakesh Sarang were booked under section 354 and 509 of the Indian Penal Code