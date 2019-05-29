MeToo accused composer Anu Malik roped in for 'Indian Idol 11' as a judge?

Popular singing reality show Indian Idol is all set to be back for its 11th season this year. While singer/composer Anu Malik, who has been a constant on the judges' panel of the show ever since its inception, was sacked in the middle of Indian Idol season 10, after sexual harassment charges were levelled against him in the #MeToo Movement. Now, looks like the channel has decided to overlook the sexual assault allegations against Anu Malik in the #MeToo Movement and apparently, they've decided to bring him back as one of the judges for Indian Idol season 11.

While rumour mills were busy churning about the buzz that Sony TV may bring Anu Malik back for Indian Idol 11, a source close to the channel shared with us that the composer is most likely to be back on the judges' panel for Indian Idol 11. A report on SpotboyE too suggests that both the parties are in talks right now and in case all goes well the composer will be back as one of the judges on the show.

In 2018, multiple women had accused Anu Malik in the #MeToo movement. While singer Sona Mohapatra had lashed out against him, calling him a 'serial predator', Shweta Pandit had claimed that he had asked her to kiss him when she was just 15-years-old. Not just that, former assistant producer of Indian Idol, Danica D'Souza too had come out about his misconduct in an interview with a tabloid.

Soon after multiple allegations that surfaced online against Anu Malik, the channel had kicked him out of the show and replaced him with Javed Ali. At that time, Anu Malik had denied the allegations against him, calling them 'false and defamatory'.