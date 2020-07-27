'Met Sushant Singh Rajput only twice,' says Mahesh Bhatt during interrogation in actor's death case

Mahesh Bhatt, who had visited Santacruz Police Station in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, said that he met the actor only twice in his life. Mahesh Bhatt also added that he had not promised any movie to the actor. It was reported that Sushant was going to be part of 'Sadak 2'.

"I have given always given a chance to new talents and never promoted nepotism," Mahesh Bhatt said, adding, "I met Sushant first in August 2018 and then in January 2020. We never had any conversation on signing him for my film."

Back in 2018, Sushant had tweeted about Mahesh Bhatt's new book. The actor wanted to meet the filmmaker at that time.

Bhatt also said that he knew Sushant through Rhea, and the actor wanted to work with him. Mahesh said that the other time he met Sushant was after he cast Rhea in 'Jalebi'. Mahesh Bhatt said that Rhea considered him guru after the movie.

Mahesh Bhatt went on to add that even though he never approached Sushant, the actor was keen to work with him irrespective of the role.

If sources are to believed, Mahesh Bhatt also said that Sushant was never approached for 'Sadak 2' because the filmmaker wanted to make a sequel to 'Sadak', and thus, he always had Sanjay Dutt in mind for the character. He cleared that neither Sushant nor Rhea were approached for the movie.

The cops did not interrogate Bhatt on his close associate Suhrita Das' now-deleted Facebook post.

38 people have been interrogated in Sushant's death case so far. Karan Johar's business partner Apoorva will be interrogated in the case on Tuesday.