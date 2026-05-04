Met Gala 2026: Why is Priyanka Chopra not attending fashion's biggest night? Real reason revealed

After showcasing her glamorous avatar at Met Gala in 2017, 2018, 2019, 2023, and 2025; Priyanka Chopra will be skipping Met Gala 2026. Read on to know the reason behind the same.

Dubbed 'fashion's biggest night' or 'the Super Bowl of celebrity red carpets', the Met Gala is organised by Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York on the first Monday of May each year. The fundraising event sees the biggest international celebrities coming together to celebrate fashion in their unique outfits. Set to take place on May 4, the theme for Met Gala 2026 is Costume Art and dress code is Fashion Is Art. Apart from Hollywood celebrities, several Indian actors have also attended Met Gala over the last few years. These include Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Diljit Dosanjh, and Kiara Advani. As of now, filmmaker Karan Johar is the only confirmed Indian celebrity at the glamorous event this year, making his much-awaited Met Gala debut. And now as per latest sources, Priyanka Chopra will be skipping the annual fashion extravaganza.

Why is Priyanka Chopra not attending Met Gala 2026?

The National Award-winning actress will be skipping the Met Gala 2026 as she is busy promoting the upcoming second season of her action thriller series Citadel. As per sources, "Priyanka Chopra is unable to attend the Met Gala this year as she is currently in the middle of a global press tour for the promotions of the upcoming season of Citadel, which releases on May 6, followed immediately by her travel to Los Angeles for the Gold House Gala, where she will be honoured with the Global Vanguard Award for the second consecutive year."

"The Met Gala has witnessed some of its most iconic, internet-breaking moments through Priyanka Chopra as she has long been its undeniable Queen Bee, delivering looks that have set the tone for the night and redefined the conversation year after year. She will absolutely be missed on those steps this year", the source concluded. The Fashion actress has previously displayed her glamourous avatar at the Met Gala five times in 2017, 2018, 2019, 2023, and 2025.

Priyanka Chopra's comeback film Varanasi with SS Rajamouli, Mahesh Babu, Prithviraj Sukumaran

Meanwhile, Priyanka is set to make her comeback to Indian cinema with SS Rajamouli's action adventure epic Varanasi, in which she plays the female lead Mandakini. The much-awaited film stars Mahesh Babu as the protagonist Rudhra and Prithviraj Sukumaran as the antagonist Kumbha. The film's concept reel gave a glimpse into a story that spans different places and periods - Antarctica, Varanasi, Kenya, 512 CE, 2027 CE, and even the Treta Yuga. Varanasi is slated to release worldwide on April 7, 2027.

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