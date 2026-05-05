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Met Gala 2026: Manish Malhotra pays tribute to Mumbai, wears regal bandhgala, dramatic 3D artisan cape

Manish Malhotra returned to the Met Gala with a Mumbai-inspired look, celebrating Indian craftsmanship and artisans on a global stage.

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Manisha Chauhan

Updated : May 05, 2026, 06:32 AM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Met Gala 2026: Manish Malhotra pays tribute to Mumbai, wears regal bandhgala, dramatic 3D artisan cape
Image credit: Instagram
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Manish Malhotra made a striking return to the Met Gala this year after his debut in 2025, and this time, his look carried a deep personal and cultural meaning. Representing India on one of fashion’s biggest global platforms, the designer chose to honour Mumbai and Indian craftsmanship through his outfit.

For the event, Manish wore a Mumbai-inspired couture ensemble featuring a classic black bandhgala paired with a dramatic cape that took 960 hours to complete. The piece was brought to life by over 50 artisans from Mumbai and Delhi, showcasing the scale and detail behind the creation.

Sharing the thought behind his look on Instagram, Manish wrote, "For my appearance at the Met Gala, I wanted to create something deeply personal- a reflection of Mumbai, the city that has shaped my journey, my cinema, and my sense of design, along with the atelier that brings my vision to life every day- my work family. There is nothing like a classic Indian bandhgala- here layered with an architectural cape, brought to life over 960 hours by more than 50 artisans across Mumbai and Delhi. For me, this is more than a garment- it is a story of craft, memory, and collaboration."

He further explained the detailing behind the outfit, adding, "Dori, zardozi, chikankari, and kasab embroidery come together as a narrative. Woven into the piece are the names and signatures of the artisans themselves- a tribute to every hand and every moment that shaped it. Intricate hand-embroidery serves as references to Mumbai's cinematic landmarks, while three-dimensional sculptural elements celebrate the artisans of his atelier who crafted the piece. This look is both a celebration and a reminder - of where we come from, and how Indian craftsmanship continues to find its place on a global stage,"

Manish completed his look with his signature MM brooch and collar pins. Adding to the excitement, the designer is also gearing up to launch his first flagship store in New York City, marking another big milestone in taking Indian fashion to an international audience.

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