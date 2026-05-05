Met Gala 2026: Karan Johar makes stunning debut, dons 6-feet coat inspired by Raja Ravi Varma’s art

Karan Johar made a powerful Met Gala debut in a Manish Malhotra outfit inspired by Raja Ravi Varma’s art, blending Indian heritage with modern couture.

Karan Johar, known for blending cinema with strong fashion sensibilities, made a grand debut at the Met Gala this year, turning heads with a look that beautifully merged art and couture. Over the years, Karan has not only delivered iconic films but has also influenced style trends through memorable on-screen costumes and his own bold fashion choices.

For his first appearance at the Met Gala, Karan wore a custom outfit by Manish Malhotra that perfectly captured the theme “fashion is art.” The ensemble drew inspiration from the works of legendary Indian painter Raja Ravi Varma, known for his detailed portrayal of drapery, emotion, and light. The outfit reimagined traditional Indian drapes in a modern, structured form while maintaining a strong artistic essence.

The design featured hand-painted gold detailing created by skilled artisans, making the garment feel like a moving canvas. Elements from Ravi Varma’s famous works like Hamsa Damayanti, Kadambari, Arjuna and Subhadra, and There Comes Papa were subtly woven into the look, adding depth and cultural richness.

Talking about his debut, Karan shared, "I didn't want to arrive here trying to explain India. I wanted to arrive feeling like myself and that automatically brings everything I come from with it." He added, "For me it had to feel personal and the moment it felt personal, it became Indian, because that's where everything I know comes from. Every story I've told, every film I've made, every emotion I've tried to put on screen has come from this place. Raja Ravi Varma felt right because his work does something I've always tried to do in cinema. Ravi Varma painted feelings. The way a sari falls, the way a figure holds itself, the light on a face that is somehow both divine and completely human. I've grown up with those images without always knowing it. They live in you before you can name them."

He further explained the emotional connection behind the look, saying, "For me it had to feel personal and the moment it felt personal, it became Indian... this look is my way of wearing that inheritance and I think that's the most honest thing I could have done for my first MET. To arrive not with a concept, but with a feeling I've carried my whole life and finally found the right form for."

The outfit was styled by Eka Lakhani, continuing her long-standing collaboration with Karan and Manish. Their shared creative history in cinema helped bring this vision to life seamlessly. Speaking about working with Manish, Karan said, "With Manish, there's no translation needed. We've worked together for so long that there's an instinct there. I knew if I was doing this, it had to be with him,"

With this appearance, Karan Johar also became one of the few Indian filmmakers to attend the prestigious event, joining names like Isha Ambani and Ananya Birla on the global stage.