FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Gold, silver prices today, May 5, 2026: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more

Gold, silver prices today, May 5, 2026: Check city-wise rates in here

Old video of Trisha Krishnan saying she wants to become Tamil Nadu CM goes viral after Vijay's TVK wins 2026 state elections - Watch

Trisha wanted to become Tamil Nadu CM, old video viral after Vijay's TVK wins

Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Dhanush extend heartfelt wishes to Vijay's TVK for resounding victory in Tamil Nadu elections 2026

Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Dhanush extend heartfelt wishes to Vijay's TVK

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Assembly Elections 2026: How Mamata Banerjee, MK Stalin and other top leaders are performing?

Assembly Elections 2026: How Mamata Banerjee, MK Stalin and other top leaders

Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Results 2026: TVK's Thalapathy Vijay, AIADMK's Leema Rose Martin among 5 richest candidates; details here

Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Results 2026: TVK's Thalapathy Vijay

West Bengal Assembly Election Results 2026: TMC's Jakir Hossain, BJP's Palash Rana among 5 richest candidates; details here

West Bengal Assembly Election Results 2026: TMC's Jakir Hossain

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Met Gala 2026: Karan Johar makes stunning debut, dons 6-feet coat inspired by Raja Ravi Varma’s art

Karan Johar made a powerful Met Gala debut in a Manish Malhotra outfit inspired by Raja Ravi Varma’s art, blending Indian heritage with modern couture.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : May 05, 2026, 06:47 AM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Met Gala 2026: Karan Johar makes stunning debut, dons 6-feet coat inspired by Raja Ravi Varma’s art
Image credit: Instagram
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

    Karan Johar, known for blending cinema with strong fashion sensibilities, made a grand debut at the Met Gala this year, turning heads with a look that beautifully merged art and couture. Over the years, Karan has not only delivered iconic films but has also influenced style trends through memorable on-screen costumes and his own bold fashion choices.

    For his first appearance at the Met Gala, Karan wore a custom outfit by Manish Malhotra that perfectly captured the theme “fashion is art.” The ensemble drew inspiration from the works of legendary Indian painter Raja Ravi Varma, known for his detailed portrayal of drapery, emotion, and light. The outfit reimagined traditional Indian drapes in a modern, structured form while maintaining a strong artistic essence.

    The design featured hand-painted gold detailing created by skilled artisans, making the garment feel like a moving canvas. Elements from Ravi Varma’s famous works like Hamsa Damayanti, Kadambari, Arjuna and Subhadra, and There Comes Papa were subtly woven into the look, adding depth and cultural richness.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

    Talking about his debut, Karan shared, "I didn't want to arrive here trying to explain India. I wanted to arrive feeling like myself and that automatically brings everything I come from with it." He added, "For me it had to feel personal and the moment it felt personal, it became Indian, because that's where everything I know comes from. Every story I've told, every film I've made, every emotion I've tried to put on screen has come from this place. Raja Ravi Varma felt right because his work does something I've always tried to do in cinema. Ravi Varma painted feelings. The way a sari falls, the way a figure holds itself, the light on a face that is somehow both divine and completely human. I've grown up with those images without always knowing it. They live in you before you can name them."

    He further explained the emotional connection behind the look, saying, "For me it had to feel personal and the moment it felt personal, it became Indian... this look is my way of wearing that inheritance and I think that's the most honest thing I could have done for my first MET. To arrive not with a concept, but with a feeling I've carried my whole life and finally found the right form for."

    The outfit was styled by Eka Lakhani, continuing her long-standing collaboration with Karan and Manish. Their shared creative history in cinema helped bring this vision to life seamlessly. Speaking about working with Manish, Karan said, "With Manish, there's no translation needed. We've worked together for so long that there's an instinct there. I knew if I was doing this, it had to be with him,"

    With this appearance, Karan Johar also became one of the few Indian filmmakers to attend the prestigious event, joining names like Isha Ambani and Ananya Birla on the global stage.

    Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Read More
    Advertisement
    POPULAR STORIES
    Gold, silver prices today, May 5, 2026: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more
    Gold, silver prices today, May 5, 2026: Check city-wise rates in here
    'Project Freedom is Project Deadlock': Iran warns of Hormuz escalation as Trump dismisses reports of UAE-linked strike
    'Project Freedom is Project Deadlock': Iran warns of Hormuz escalation as Trump
    Met Gala 2026: Karan Johar makes stunning debut, dons 6-feet coat inspired by Raja Ravi Varma’s art
    Met Gala 2026: Karan Johar makes stunning debut, dons 6-feet coat
    Met Gala 2026: Manish Malhotra pays tribute to Mumbai, wears regal bandhgala, dramatic 3D artisan cape
    Met Gala 2026: Manish Malhotra pays tribute to Mumbai, wears regal bandhgala
    West Bengal Elections Results 2026: Rahul Gandhi backs Mamata Banerjee's claims, says '100 seats were stolen'
    Rahul Gandhi backs Mamata Banerjee's claims: '100 seats were stolen'
    MORE
    Advertisement
    MOST VIEWED
    Assembly Elections 2026: How Mamata Banerjee, MK Stalin and other top leaders are performing?
    Assembly Elections 2026: How Mamata Banerjee, MK Stalin and other top leaders
    Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Results 2026: TVK's Thalapathy Vijay, AIADMK's Leema Rose Martin among 5 richest candidates; details here
    Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Results 2026: TVK's Thalapathy Vijay
    West Bengal Assembly Election Results 2026: TMC's Jakir Hossain, BJP's Palash Rana among 5 richest candidates; details here
    West Bengal Assembly Election Results 2026: TMC's Jakir Hossain
    Kerala Assembly Election Results 2026: BJP's Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Congress' Ramesh Chennithala among 5 richest candidates; details here
    Kerala Assembly Election Results 2026: BJP's Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Congress'
    Tamil Nadu polls result: How rich is TVK chief Thalapathy Vijay? Know all about actor-turned-politician's net worth, family, unknown facts and more
    Tamil Nadu polls result: How rich is TVK chief Thalapathy Vijay?
    MORE
    MOST WATCHED
    MORE
    Advertisement