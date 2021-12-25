'Merry Christmas': Katrina Kaif announces first film after her wedding, to star opposite Vijay Sethupathi

After her royal wedding with Vicky Kaushal in Rajasthan, Katrina Kaif is returned to work. On Thursday, the actress was seen on the set of her upcoming project 'Merry Christmas', chatting with the director Sriram Raghavan.

On the occasion of Christmas, Katrina Kaif posted a picture with filmmaker Sriram Raghavan, actor Vijay Sethupathi, producer Ramesh Taurani, and Sanjay Routray. Sharing the picture, the actress wrote, “BACK ON SET with director #sriramraghavan for Merry Christmas! I’ve always wanted to work with Sriram Sir, He is a master when it comes to narratives that showcase thrillers and it's an honor to be directed by him. . Super excited to be teaming up with @actorvijaysethupathi for this produced by @rameshtaurani & @sanjayroutraymatchbox.”

Her fans poured Christmas wishes under the post. Take a look:

The film, being produced by Ramesh Taurani and Sanjay Routray, will hit theatres on December 23, 2022. Katrina was last seen alongside Akshay Kumar in ‘Sooryavanshi’. The film was released in theatres and crossed Rs 100 crore mark in almost a week.

Apart from ‘Merry Christmas’, the actor has two films in her kitty - Salman Khan’s ‘Tiger 3’ and Farhan Akhtar’s ‘Jee Le Zara’, co-starring Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt. (With inputs from ANI)