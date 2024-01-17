Merry Christmas box office collection day 5: Katrina Kaif film dips further, collects Rs 1.15 crore

Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi's Merry Christmas dipped further and has only minted Rs 1.15 crore on day 5

Directed by Sriram Raghavan, Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi's Merry Christmas made its theatrical debut on January 12 to positive reviews from both critics and audiences. The film had a slow start with an opening day collection of Rs 2.45 crore.

As per the early estimates by Sacnilk.com, the film dipped further and has only minted Rs 1.15 crore on day 5. The Katrina Kaif-starrer earned Rs 1.65 crore on Monday, marking day 4. The total box office tally for the film now stands at Rs 12.50 crore.

Shot in Hindi and Tamil, with separate supporting casts for each version, Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi lead both language adaptations. The Hindi version features Sanjay Kapoor, Vinay Pathak, Pratima Kannan, and Tinnu Anand, while the Tamil version includes Radhika Sarathkumar, Shanmugaraja, Kavin Jay Babu, and Rajesh Williams in supporting roles. Radhika Apte and Ashwini Kalsekar make special cameo appearances in both versions.

"Merry Christmas" marks Vijay Sethupathi's third Bollywood film, following "Mumbaikar" and "Jawan" in the previous year. "Mumbaikar" premiered on JioCinema, while "Jawan" achieved a global box office collection of over Rs 1100 crore. Meanwhile, Katrina Kaif's last appearance was alongside Salman Khan in the spy thriller "Tiger 3," which grossed over Rs 450 crore worldwide.

Sriram Raghavan, known for films like "Ek Hasina Thi," "Johnny Gaddaar," "Agent Vinod," "Badlapur," and "Andhadhun," helms "Merry Christmas" as his sixth feature film. His upcoming project, "Ikkis," a biopic of the 1971 Indo-Pak war hero Arun Khetarpal, is scheduled for release on January 10, 2025, starring Agastya Nanda and Dharmendra in the lead roles.