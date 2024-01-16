Headlines

2024-01-16

Merry Christmas box office collection day 4: Katrina Kaif-starrer struggles, sees drop, earns only Rs 1.65 crore

Katrina Kaif-starrer Merry Christmas is estimated to earn Rs 1.65 crore on Monday, day 4. The total collection now stands at Rs 11.38 crore.

Updated: Jan 16, 2024, 08:05 AM IST

Katrina Kaif in Merry Christmas
Directed by Sriram Raghavan, the film Merry Christmas, featuring Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi, hit theaters on January 12, receiving positive reviews from both critics and audiences. The mystery thriller revolves around two strangers, Maria (Katrina Kaif) and Albert (Vijay Sethupathi), who encounter each other on Christmas Eve, leading to inexplicable events.

Shot in Hindi and Tamil, with separate supporting casts for each version, Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi lead both language adaptations. The Hindi version features Sanjay Kapoor, Vinay Pathak, Pratima Kannan, and Tinnu Anand, while the Tamil version includes Radhika Sarathkumar, Shanmugaraja, Kavin Jay Babu, and Rajesh Williams in supporting roles. Radhika Apte and Ashwini Kalsekar make special cameo appearances in both versions.

"Merry Christmas" marks Vijay Sethupathi's third Bollywood film, following "Mumbaikar" and "Jawan" in the previous year. "Mumbaikar" premiered on JioCinema, while "Jawan" achieved a global box office collection of over Rs 1100 crore. Meanwhile, Katrina Kaif's last appearance was alongside Salman Khan in the spy thriller "Tiger 3," which grossed over Rs 450 crore worldwide.

Sriram Raghavan, known for films like "Ek Hasina Thi," "Johnny Gaddaar," "Agent Vinod," "Badlapur," and "Andhadhun," helms "Merry Christmas" as his sixth feature film. His upcoming project, "Ikkis," a biopic of the 1971 Indo-Pak war hero Arun Khetarpal, is scheduled for release on January 10, 2025, starring Agastya Nanda and Dharmendra in the lead roles.

