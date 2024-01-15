Merry Christmas box office collection day 3: Katrina Kaif film stays steady, earns Rs 9.65 crore in opening weekend

Merry Christmas box office collection: Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi-starrer Sriram Raghavan's mystery thriller Merry Christmas earned Rs 3.75 crore on its third day, as per early estimates.

Directed by Sriram Raghavan, Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi-starrer Merry Christmas hit theatres on Friday, January 12 and opened to positive reviews from critics and audiences. Maria (Katrina Kaif) and Albert (Vijay Sethupathi) are the two strangers who bump into each other on Christmas eve and then, inexplicable things start to happen in this mystery thriller.

After taking a low opening of Rs 2.45 crore on its first day of release, Merry Christmas has remained steady on the next two days. The film collected Rs 3.45 crore on Saturday and as per the early estimates from the industry tracker Sacnilk, it added Rs 3.75 crore on Sunday. Thus, the mystry thriller has earned Rs 9.65 crore in its opening weekend.

Shot in two languages Hindi and Tamil with two separate set of supporting actors, the film has Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi leading both the versions. The Hindi version features Sanjay Kapoor, Vinay Pathak, Pratima Kannan, and Tinnu Anand, while the Tamil version stars Radhika Sarathkumar, Shanmugaraja, Kavin Jay Babu, and Rajesh Williams in supporting roles. Radhika Apte and Ashwini Kalsekar have special cameos in both the versions.

The recently released suspense thriller is Vijay Sethupathi's third Bollywood film after Mumbaikar and Jawan last year. The first one premiered on JioCinema, while the second collected over Rs 1100 crore at the global box office. On the other hand, Katrina was last seen with Salman Khan in the spy thriller Tiger 3, which earned over Rs 450 crore worldwide.

Merry Christmas is Sriram Raghavan's sixth feature film after Ek Hasina Thi, Johnny Gaddaar, Agent Vinod, Badlapur, and Andhadhun. His next film is Ikkis, the biopic of the 1971 Indo-Pak war hero Arun Khetarpal. Slated to release on January 10, 2025, it stars Agastya Nanda and Dharmendra in the main roles.



