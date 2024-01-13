Merry Christmas box office collection day 1: Katrina Kaif-starrer sees low opening, earns only Rs 2.55 crore

The Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi-starrer is expected to collect only Rs 2.55 crore on its release date.

Katrin Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi's Merry Christmas, one of the most-awaited films, released on January 12 in cinema halls. However, the film didn't perform well on day 1 and earned only Rs 2.55 crore.

As per Sacnilk.com, the Katrina Kaif-starrer is expected to collect only Rs 2.55 crore on its release date. Merry Christmas revolves around Katrina, the mother of a single child, and a mysterious Vijay as two strangers who meet on a fateful Christmas Eve and their romance soon turns into a nightmare filled with violence and suspense.

A netizen praised Merry Christmas by tweeting, "Fresh Storyline and Unique Concept, Acting of all Actors is simply outstanding, and Direction of Ragwan sir is brilliant, Katrina Kaif, Vijay Sethupathi chemistry is stand out, music is phenomenal." Another netizen wrote, "The #MerryChristmas movie is filled with thrilling suspense and a novel plot with dark humour. The climax is fantastic, and all the actors deliver fabulous performances. #KatrinaKaif and #VijaySethupathi." An internet user wrote, "Keeps you hooked until the end. Vijay Sethupati delivering as always but it's Katrina Kaif who steals the show in this one. A Sriram Raghavan masterpiece. The music, dialogue and everything else works. Could be a nice watch. Go for it."

Merry Christmas was initially slated to hit theatres on December 15, the film was preponed to December 8 and was again pushed ahead due to the three big releases this month - Animal, Salaar, and Dunki.

The music of Merry Christmas has been composed by Pritam and Varun Grover has penned the lyrics for the soundtrack. Produced by Ramesh Taurani, Sanjay Routray, Jaya Taurani, and Kewal Garg, and directed by Sriram Raghavan