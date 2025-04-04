While talking to co-contestants Jasmin Bhasin inside Bigg Boss 14 house, Jaan Kumar Sanu revealed thta Kumar Sanu left his mother when she was six-month-pregnant.

In 2020, Kumar Sanu's son, Jaan Kumar Sanu, entered the Bigg Boss 14 house as a contestant, where he opened up about his family. He made a shocking revelation that his parents had separated when his mother was six months pregnant with him.

Jaan is the son of the renowned singer Kumar Sanu. While talking to co-contestants Jasmin Bhasin, Sara Gurpal, and others, Jaan Kumar Sanu shared, “For me, my mother plays the role of both parents. My father left when his mother was six months pregnant, so I have been raised by her alone since childhood.”

For the unversed, Kumar Sanu's first marriage was with Rita Bhattacharya in the 1980s, and they had three children Jiko, Jassi, and Jaan Kumar Sanu. The couple divorced in 1994. During their troubled marriage, he was in a relationship with actress Kunika Sadanand for six years, but they eventually parted ways.

Later, Kumar Sanu married Saloni Bhattacharya, with whom he has two daughters Shannon K, a Bollywood playback singer, and Annabelle Kumar Sanu, who is a songwriter and author.

Kumar Sanu's voice was a favorite in the '90s, his unforgettable songs like Chura Ke Dil Mera, Do Dil Mil Rahe Hain, and Chori Chori Jab Nazrein Mili are still cherished. However, we don't hear him sing as much these days.

Kumar Sanu's last song was Dard Karara in the 2015 movie Dum Laga Ke Haisha. He also sang in the 2018 remake of Aankh Maarey for the movie Simmba. While speaking to Hindustan Times, on being asked about why we don't hear him much these days, the singer replied, "Mera journey abhi tak bahut achha raha hai, everybody respects me in the industry. Par sabse badi baat hai ki log respect toh dete hain, pyaar dete hain, hamara gaana bhi sunte hain... I don't know why they are not using my voice for more songs in Hindi films."

He added, "Yeh question mann mein hota hai. When they are showing so much love when I am in front of them (why not make me sing too). I don't know if it is real or not. Whatever it may be, they definitely give respect for sure."

He further mentioned, "Agar hum gaa sakte hain, toh humse kyun nahi gawaate? Inke (makers) ke mann mein kyun nahi aata? I am doing shows, I have a fan following. Everywhere I go I see shows are being sold out. Public demand hai. I am also bringing another set of live shows in October and November this year. Agar industry wale samajh jaayein toh achha baat hai, nahi toh unka durbhagya hai."