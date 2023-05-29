Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood
topStoriesenglish

‘Meri izzat ka sawal hai’: Priyanka Chopra reveals she begged with director, why was she embarrassed?

Speaking with Anupam Kher, Priyanka Chopra revealed how she was spotted by Rakesh Roshan who then gave her an important role in Krrish.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 29, 2023, 10:09 AM IST

‘Meri izzat ka sawal hai’: Priyanka Chopra reveals she begged with director, why was she embarrassed?
Priyanka Chopra reveals she begged with director, why was she embarrassed?

Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra has repeatedly said in her interviews that she has learnt the nuances of acting on film sets and has not taken a formal training in acting. One role which defines Priyanka Chopra’s illustrious career came in film Aitraaz, in which Priyanka Chopra played the role of a ‘sexually forward’ character.

Speaking with Anupam Kher, Priyanka Chopra revealed how she was spotted by Krrish director Rakesh Roshan who then decided to gave her an important role in the superhero film starring Hrithik Roshan.

She said, “Rakesh sir saw me at a funeral, and he called me. He said, ‘I saw you at a funeral, you’re very pretty’. I said, ‘Excuse me?’ I was wearing a white salwar kurta, no makeup. Anyway, Rakesh Roshan was calling me, and this was right after Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai. He wanted to see my rushes from Aitraaz.”

Priyanka added that she got stressed as Rakesh Roshan wanted to see her in Aitraaz. “I called up Abbas-Mustan, and I said, ‘Look, meri izzat ka sawal hai (my reputation is on the line), please don’t show him the interval scene’. It was a rape scene, in which I rape Akshay’s character. He watched that scene and cast me in Krrish. I was so embarrassed, I couldn’t look him in the eye,” added the actress.

Krrish was the first mainstream superhero movies of India. The film proved to be a superhit. It was a sequel to Koi… Mil Gaya.

 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Watch: Gandii Baat star Aabha Paul's hot reels set internet on fire, actress' sexy avatars impress netizens
In pics: Mouni Roy flaunts her curves in sizzling photos in bralette and sarong from her Italy vacation
Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari give fashion goals at Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan trailer launch
In pics: Kim Kardashian, Katy perry, Rihanna: 5 most controversial outfits at Met Gala red-carpet
Mangoes in India with health benefits: Devour 8 types of 'aam' this summer from langda to dasheri
Speed Reads
More
First-image
New Jalpaiguri-Guwahati Vande Bharat Express to be launched on May 29: Check timings, stops, route details
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.