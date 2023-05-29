‘Meri izzat ka sawal hai’: Priyanka Chopra reveals she begged with director, why was she embarrassed?

Priyanka Chopra reveals she begged with director, why was she embarrassed?

Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra has repeatedly said in her interviews that she has learnt the nuances of acting on film sets and has not taken a formal training in acting. One role which defines Priyanka Chopra’s illustrious career came in film Aitraaz, in which Priyanka Chopra played the role of a ‘sexually forward’ character.

Speaking with Anupam Kher, Priyanka Chopra revealed how she was spotted by Krrish director Rakesh Roshan who then decided to gave her an important role in the superhero film starring Hrithik Roshan.

She said, “Rakesh sir saw me at a funeral, and he called me. He said, ‘I saw you at a funeral, you’re very pretty’. I said, ‘Excuse me?’ I was wearing a white salwar kurta, no makeup. Anyway, Rakesh Roshan was calling me, and this was right after Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai. He wanted to see my rushes from Aitraaz.”

Priyanka added that she got stressed as Rakesh Roshan wanted to see her in Aitraaz. “I called up Abbas-Mustan, and I said, ‘Look, meri izzat ka sawal hai (my reputation is on the line), please don’t show him the interval scene’. It was a rape scene, in which I rape Akshay’s character. He watched that scene and cast me in Krrish. I was so embarrassed, I couldn’t look him in the eye,” added the actress.

Krrish was the first mainstream superhero movies of India. The film proved to be a superhit. It was a sequel to Koi… Mil Gaya.