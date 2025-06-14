In a candid interview, Dharmendra praised the film’s beautiful take on romance. He also talked about his kissing with Shabana and called it 'aesthetic'

Bollywood icon Dharmendra recently opened up about his role and the much-talked-about kissing scene with Shabana Azmi in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. In an interview with ANI, he praised the film’s beautiful take on romance and shared how the scene carried real emotional meaning.

Directed by Karan Johar, the 2023 film is a fun mix of comedy and love, featuring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt as Rocky and Rani. The story follows their different personalities and how they choose to live with each other’s families for three months before tying the knot.

The story centers on their contrasting personalities and their decision to spend three months living with each other's families before marriage. The film explores the cultural clashes, personal growth, and the evolving relationship between the couple. Discussing his experience filming the kissing scene with Shabana Azmi, Dharmendra described it as "aesthetic" and emphasised that "there is no age for romance."

The veteran star humorously recalled a conversation he had with co-star Ranveer Singh, saying, "Maine Ranveer ko bola, Ranveer, Rocky aur Rani ki prem kahani me, tune to bohot kisses ki hain, or meri ek hi kiss ne hila dala logo ko."

He further added, "In a way, he (Dharmendra's character in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani) was like Devdas, the Devdas who wandered in alcohol, with no memory of anything, and then he dies... It's tragic, and it was a good story."

'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' delves into the complex dynamics between families and cultures. Rocky, a free-spirited young man from a wealthy Punjabi family, and Rani, an ambitious Bengali news anchor, fall in love despite their stark differences.

To test their commitment and understanding, the couple decides to live with each other's families, leading to moments of both humour and conflict. The film also features a stellar supporting cast, including Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Tota Roy Chowdhury, and Dharmendra.

