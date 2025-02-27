At the recent teaser launch of Kannappa, Akshay Kumar addressed the controversy of facing backlash over hugging Shivling in his recent song Mahakal Chalo.

Akshay Kumar has reacted to the controversy of facing backlash for hugging Shivling in his recently released song Mahakal Chalo. On Thursday, Akshay was spotted with team Kannappa for the teaser launch event in Mumbai. During the press conference, Akshay Kumar shared his views on the discontent of the priest association, who expressed their discontent on some visuals from the song, and called it 'inappropriate'.

In the song, there is a visual of Akshay Kumar hugging Shivling which does not go well with a priest association. Akki shared his views on the objection and clarified that his devotion shouldn't be questioned, because what he did in the song, is something we do to our parents, in the pretext of expressing love and affection. Kumar said, "Mujhe bachpan se mere parents ne sikhaya hai ki Bhagwan hamare mata-pita hai. So, if you hug your parents, what is wrong with that? Is there anything wrong with it? Have I done something wrong?" When the attendees stood in his support, Akshay further added, "Absolutely not. Meri agar shakti wahan se aati hai, toh meri bhakti ko agar koi galat samjhe, usmein mera koi kasoor nahi. That’s it.”

For the unversed, Akshay was last seen in Sky Force. The aerial actioner drama put an end to his dull phase, and it went on to become a box office hit. He will next be seen playing Lord Shiva in Kannappa. This will be the second time when Akki will depict Lord Shiva on the big screen after OMG 2. He will also be seen in Kesari 2, Jolly LLB 3, and Housefull 5.

Akshay Kumar on playing Lord Shiva in Kannappa

At the Kannappa press conference, Akshay revealed that before agreeing to this film, he rejected the role twice. Elaborating it further, he said, "At first, I wasn’t sure but Vishnu's unwavering belief that I was the right person to bring Lord Shiva to life on the big screen in Indian cinema truly convinced me. The story is powerful and deeply moving, and the film has turned out to be a visual masterpiece. I’m honoured to be a part of this incredible journey.”