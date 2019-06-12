'Mere ko bahar se hi reject kar diya tha': Kartik Aaryan recalls his first ever audition

Kartik Aaryan, who has emerged as the latest heartthrob of the tinsel town after the tremendous success of his last two films, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety and Luka Chuppi, has had to face his fair share of struggles in the industry, especially because he was an outsider with no contacts whatsoever. In one of his interviews, Kartik recalled how he was rejected when he had gone to give his first ever audition. What's heartbreaking is that the Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor was rejected, even before he began to audition for the part.

Recalling the day, Kartik Aaryan shared, "There was this deodorant ka ad, jiska audition maine diya tha. Mere ko bahar se hi reject kar diya tha!"

Earlier, on Nehe Dhupia's char show, Kartik had shared that he was broke when he first stepped into Mumbai from Gwalior to give his acting aspirations a shot in the Hindi film industry. He told Neha, "I didn't have a place to stay when I came to Mumbai. I stayed in a hostel. I have stayed with 12 guys in a flat."

He added, "We had our share of struggles. We used to go to auditions, wahaan pe 'not fit' ho jaata tha. I used to travel without tickets in local trains from Navi Mumbai to Mumbai when I was auditioning. I didn't even have that much money."

When Kartik appeared on Karan Johar's chat show last season, he threw more light on his initial days in the industry. He credited social media for helping him out to become an actor. "It was through Facebook and Google that I used to look out for auditions. Because I didn't know anyone so I used to search for it. I used to type keywords like actors required and casting calls on Facebook and Google and then go from Navi Mumbai to Mumbai to stay close with the industry," he had said.

As of now, Kartik is shooting for Imtiaz Ali's next which is supposed to be a sequel to Love Aaj Kal, along with Sara Ali Khan. The film is to hit the theatres on Valentine's Day 2020.