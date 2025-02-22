Though Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, and Rakul Preet Singh's Mere Husband Ki Biwi opens low, it has still reocrded better figures than Ajay Devgn's Azaad.

Mere Husband Ki Biwi box office collection day 1: Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, and Rakul Preet Singh-starrer rom-com drama was released in cinemas on February 21, and as expected the film faced a tough fight from last week's film, Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava.

The early estimates of MHKB are out, and the film has taken a low start, despite the BOGO (buy one get one) offer. As Sacnilk reported, Muddasar Aziz's directorial collected only Rs 1.50 crore in India. When it comes to comparison, MHKB's opening was worse even than Aziz's last film, Khel Khel Mein. The Akshay Kumar-starrer is a flop, but still, it opened at Rs 5.23 crores.

Though MHKB opened low, with positive reviews and favourable word-of-mouth, it is expected that the film will grow over the weekend. Arjun's last film was Singham Again, which opened at a whopping Rs 40 crores, but Arjun didn't lead that film, he was playing a villain in it, and Ajay Devgn led it with cameos of other actors. Arjun's last solo release, The Ladykiller, which also starred Bhumi Pednekar, only opened at Rs 38,000. So comparatively, MHKB has opened far better, and the movie will sustain the weekend despite facing the juggernaut, Chhaava.

Arjun Kapoor on career after playing villain in Singham Again

While promoting Mere Husband Ki Biwi with DNA India, Arjun admits that he witnessed a major change in audience perception towards him after Singham Again was released. Speaking about the change in the audience's perception after Danger Lanka, Arjun says, "Aap sirf apne kaam se logo ko jeet sakte ho wapis. I hate saying 'chup karana' ya 'bolti bandh kar dena'. I believe that if you're paying for a film, you are entitled to an opinion. I'll keep my head down and work on it. The best feeling is when they pay money, go with no expectations, and they ended saying, "he won us over." There is no greater feeling than that. It happened to me with Singham Again. It's great, it's a gratifying feeling to be the 'underdog' or to be the 'unknown', and come out of that."