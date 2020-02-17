'Mere ghar mein sach mein Laxmi aayi hai': Ranveer's Filmfare Awards 2020 speech for Deepika will make you go 'aww'

Ranveer Singh won the Filmfare Award for best actor for his role in 'Gully Boy'. While talking about the movie at the award show, Ranveer also went on to mention his wife Deepika Padukone, hinting towards 'Laxmi' (Deepika did a film on Laxmi Aggarwal, Chhapaak recently, but Ranveer was referring to Goddess Laxmi who brings luck). His speech is sure to make you go 'aww'.

When he was announced the best actor, Ranveer Singh turned teary-eyed. He hugged Ayushmann Khurrana, Vicky Kaushal, Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt. Walking to the stage, he also gave Madhuri Dixit, who was presenting the award a hug, and followed it up with hugging Karan Johar who was hosting the show. Karan then asked for Ranveer's glasses.

In his speech, Ranveer started praising Zoya Akhtar and Alia Bhatt. "I am very grateful to you'll for giving me the award. Zoya, I love you more than I can express in words. An extremely special performer (Alia Bhatt) who left me wondering about her and her work. I've learnt so much from you and your mind. What a special artist you are, Alia Bhatt," he said.

The actor followed it up with a heartwarming thank you to his wife Deepika Padukone. "Last year I got married, received best actor and received it again. That means Laxmi has really come to my house. I love you baby, I miss you, I wish you were here. I'm coming straight to you. Catching a plane and coming straight to you, by the way (smiles)," concluded Ranveer Singh.

Holding the award in his hand, he then kissed Madhuri on her cheek, took back his glasses from Karan and called him 'Oye, cutie, pie.' Karan did a step and walked back into hosting the show.