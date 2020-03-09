'Mere Angne Mein': Asim Riaz deserved more screen space, Jacqueline Fernandez's talent also underutilized

Jacqueline Fernandez and Asim Riaz's 'Mere Angne Mein' has been unveiled, but is it really their song? The five-minute-long music video shows glimpses of Jacqueline and Asim, who had kept our hopes high, and both their talents were underutilized.

'Mere Angne Mein' is set in two eras - 1435 AD and 2020 AD. Jacqueline Fernandez is introduced in the previous era. She is shown as a princess who has certain 'modern' traits. Looking at her hit an arrow at the painting only made us wonder, is Jacqueline still in the hangover of not working in 'Housefull 4'?

Bhushan Kumar does what he did best - objectify both Jacqueline and Asim but not before a rather boring backstory. The story is - boy meets girl, goes ahead and meets other girls, making his girl jealous. The tale is probably as old as time itself. Anyhow, his girl gets jealous and transports him into another time (as if that was going to change her playboy lover!)

We, on the other hand, finally get to see Asim after approximately 1.25 minutes. His entry is interesting. Asim is stunned at how time travel changed him. He flaunts his abs while Jacqueline cries in the pond. Suddenly, there is a sensual shot involving her. Really? The woman was just crying! Asim is in hiding as he peeps into maids dressing up Jacqueline. She then gives a performance which makes you wonder what exactly is happening and why am I still trying? There is more, perhaps that was the reason.

Asim gets caught from his hiding spot and he is at swordpoint. Soon the princess is introduced with a hookah. A few more moments into it, Jacqueline pushes her hair back the way somebody just made love to her. I seriously can't figure what was the need for his particular scene yet.

Another mystery I can't figure out is, why was Asim not given enough screen time? The only good thing in the video, and somebody all fans were waiting for, was almost completely ignored throughout the video. Either there is a sword on him, heels covering his face or he's just there in the frame for the sake of it.

The princess steals liquor from Asim and suddenly plays Holi with the painting. And she goes dancing again! Should we even try to decode reasons here yet? Another weird dance step (twerking while bending?) is randomly introduced (probably to show Jacqueline has cleavage?) and even that song isn't yet completed when suddenly there is a back shot of Asim (just for a few seconds). Jacqueline's random dancing continues and out of the blue, Asim offers her heels when, again, out of the blue, she points an arrow at him.

Suddenly Asim is a hero as he takes out the phone and records Jacqueline's bizarre dancing. He saves her and escapes the palace with her. And that folks, was the only screen time Asim ever got in the video! Jacqueline is transported to 2020 and she loves it there. That was probably the reason why the video was made. But again, was it really the debut Asim deserved? I don't think so. Moreover, Jacqueline is more talented than to be objectified in yet another video after GF BF.

Here's the video:

Asim Riaz was the runner-up of 'Bigg Boss 13'. He reportedly bagged the music video after Salman Khan recommended his name to Bhushan Kumar and Jacqueline Fernandez.