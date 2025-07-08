'Mera baap pura police station....': Rajshree More says MNS leader Javed Shaikh’s drunk son kept feet on cops' table, accuses his mother of...

Rajshree shared a video of the incident on social media, where Rahil can be seen abusing her and shouting threats.

Content creator Rajshree More has made serious accusations against Rahil Javed Shaikh, the son of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader Javed Shaikh. She claimed that Rahil, who was drunk and half-naked, rammed his car into hers on Sunday night in Mumbai’s Andheri area.

Caught on Camera

Rajshree shared a video of the incident on social media, where Rahil can be seen abusing her and shouting threats. He repeatedly used foul language and warned her not to go to the police. In the video, Rahil says in Marathi, “Go tell the police I’m Javed Shaikh’s son—then you’ll see what happens.”

Misbehaviour at the Police Station Too

Things got worse at the police station. Rajshree told NDTV that Rahil put his feet on a police desk and mocked the officers. According to her, he said, “When my father comes here, he’ll buy this entire police station.” His arrogant behavior continued in front of the authorities, with no signs of regret.

Parents Tried to Stop the FIR

After Rahil was taken into custody, his parents arrived at the station. Rajshree said that his mother pleaded with her not to file a complaint, claiming Rahil was a good person and that his future would be ruined. Rajshree refused, saying, “He almost killed three people. What about their future?”

Legal Action Taken

Rajshree went ahead and filed a First Information Report (FIR) against Rahil. She even shared a photo of the FIR on Instagram. In her post, she also accused MNS supporters of harassing her online, especially after her earlier comments on the Marathi language issue. The case is currently under investigation.