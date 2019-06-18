'Mental Hai Kya' Motion Poster: Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao intense look set ablaze everything around them!

Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao are all set to be seen on the big screen after six years in the film Mental Hai Kya. The film marks the Bollywood debut of South filmmaker Prakash Kovelamudi. Since last year, the makers of Mental Hai Kya shared many posters featuring Kangana and Rajkummar which are quirky and intriguing at the same time. In the posters, the talented actors showed their crazy side and they look kickass, indeed!

Today, the makers of Mental Hai Kya unveiled the motion poster of the film and it's something which cannot be missed at all. In the video, Kangana and Rajkummar are seen giving an intense look while the whole surrounding is getting burned down. On the poster, they have even written one mystery and two suspects hinting at both of them. Co-producer Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Motion Pictures posted the motion poster on their Instagram page and wrote, "They're here to set fire to your perceptions. Trust No One! #MentalHaiKya #TrustNoOne @team_kangana_ranaut @rajkummar_rao @ektaravikapoor @shobha9168 @ruchikaakapoor @shaaileshrsingh @prakashkovelamudi @kanika.d @zeemusiccompany #MentalHaiKyaOn26thJuly"

Check it out below:

During a recent interview with Bombay Times, Prakash revealed about the film stating, "Kangana and Rajkummar are pitted against each other in the film. Their bickering will unfold in an interesting way, and I am excited to showcase them in this light."

In Mental Hai Kya, Kangana and Rajkummar will be seen as each other's neighbours who are suspicious and also at the receiving end too.

Mental Hai Kya is all set to hit the screens on July 26, 2019.