'Mental Hai Kya' director Prakash Kovelamudi denies reports of Kangana Ranaut's interference

Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao are all set to be seen on the big screen again in Mental Hai Kya. The film marks their reunion after six years. The film also marks their first collaboration with director Prakash Kovelamudi. Kangana's first release of 2019 was Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, which was also her directorial debut. This even led to many controversies involving her co-director Krish. Now, there even reports that Kangana interfered in Prakash's direction during Mental Hai Kya shoot.

However, the filmmaker denied all the reports and set the records straight while interaction with Midday. Prakash stated, "On my set, Kangana was an actor; a professional one, and a creative asset. Both Kangana and Rajkummar [Rao] are powerhouse performers who I enjoyed directing. I am happy to see how their characters have turned out. Mental Hai Kya is an intriguing thriller with doses of quirk. The film challenges the norms, and I am thrilled to bring to the audience something original.".

It was also reported that the makers re-shot a few sequences of Mental Hai Kya, which Kovelamudi denied. He said, "We finished the first leg in Mumbai, the second in London, and the last one in the city again. The final schedule was wrapped last month."

Mental Hai Kya is produced by Ekta Kapoor, Shobha Kapoor, Shailesh R. Singh. The film has postponed several times and will now finally hit the screens on July 26, 2019.