Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood

Internet flooded with Urvashi Rautela, Naseem Shah, Rishabh Pant memes after actress shares reel featuring Pak cricketer

Urvashi Rautela had earlier sparked a meme fest after she attended India vs Pakistan match in Dubai, where she was linked with Rishabh Pant.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 08, 2022, 10:43 AM IST

Internet flooded with Urvashi Rautela, Naseem Shah, Rishabh Pant memes after actress shares reel featuring Pak cricketer
Rishabh Pant-Urvashi Rautela-Naseem Shah/File photo-Twitter

Bollywood diva Urvashi Rautela became a target of trolls yet again after she shared an edited romantic reel video featuring Pakistani cricketer Naseem Shah  on her Instagram Story recently. Urvashi, shared a video on her story in which she could be seen enjoying the India vs Pakistan match at the Dubai stadium, with glimpses of Pakistani fast bowler Naseem Shah from the recent match with Atif Aslam's song Koi Tujhko Na Mujhse Chura Le playing at the background. Soon after Urvashi dropped the clip, she faced netizens' ire for sharing a video with a Pakistani cricketer.

However, another section of social media users took the opportunity to share hilarious memes whilst also dragging Rishabh Pant in their tweets. The internet has been flooded with Urvashi Rautela, Naseem Shah and Rishabh Pant memes. Take a look:

Urvashi had earlier sparked a meme fest on social media after she attended India vs Pakistan match in Dubai, where she was linked with Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant, after her controversial interview.

Earlier in August, Urvashi gave an interview to a popular entertainment portal, the clip of which has now gone viral on social media. In the interview, Urvashi said that a certain "Mr RP" waited for her for almost 10 hours in a hotel lobby to meet her while she was getting some sleep and that she felt bad for having made him wait for so long.

As soon as the clip went viral, fans started linking Rishabh Pant with her again. Netizens started to write saying that the "RP" Urvashi was talking about in the interview was nobody else but Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant.

Rishabh Pant then took to his Instagram story (which he deleted after a few hours) and wrote, "It's funny how people lie in interviews just for some meagre popularity and for hitting the headlines. Sad how some people are thirsty for fame and name. May God bless them". He added hashtags - 'Mera Picha Chhoro Behen', and 'Jhuth Ki Bhi Limit Hoti Hai' at the end of the note.

Urvashi also took to Instagram to respond to Rishabh's story. She posted a note which read, "Chotu bhaiyaa should play bat ball...main koyi munni nahi hoon badnaam hone with young kiddo darling tere liye #RAKSHABANDHAN mubarak ho." She also added hashtags - "RP CHOTU BHAIYYA, Cougar Hunter, and Don't take advantage of a silent girl".

In 2019, Rishabh Pant dismissed dating rumours with Urvashi and announced his relationship with girlfriend Isha Negi. Rishabh shared a picture with Isha on Instagram and wrote a message for her, "Just want to make you happy because you are the reason I am so happy."

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Katrina Kaif Birthday: 6 times the Tiger 3 actress set internet on fire with her sexy photos
Benefits of oiling your hair in monsoon, know which hair oil will suit yours
Happy Birthday MS Dhoni: Take a look at Captain Cool’s car and bike collection on his 41st birthday
Speed Reads
More
First-image
NTA NEET UG 2022 Result DECLARED at neet.nta.nic.in: See where, how to check
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.