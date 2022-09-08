Internet flooded with Urvashi Rautela, Naseem Shah, Rishabh Pant memes after actress shares reel featuring Pak cricketer

Rishabh Pant-Urvashi Rautela-Naseem Shah/File photo-Twitter

Bollywood diva Urvashi Rautela became a target of trolls yet again after she shared an edited romantic reel video featuring Pakistani cricketer Naseem Shah on her Instagram Story recently. Urvashi, shared a video on her story in which she could be seen enjoying the India vs Pakistan match at the Dubai stadium, with glimpses of Pakistani fast bowler Naseem Shah from the recent match with Atif Aslam's song Koi Tujhko Na Mujhse Chura Le playing at the background. Soon after Urvashi dropped the clip, she faced netizens' ire for sharing a video with a Pakistani cricketer.

However, another section of social media users took the opportunity to share hilarious memes whilst also dragging Rishabh Pant in their tweets. The internet has been flooded with Urvashi Rautela, Naseem Shah and Rishabh Pant memes. Take a look:

Urvashi Rautela has shared a video of herself and Naseem Shah on her Instagram story pic.twitter.com/zbHQnlUFP1 — Out Of Context Cricket (@GemsOfCricket) September 6, 2022

Urvashi rautela on her way to slide into naseem shahs dm rn pic.twitter.com/pS3ygBGTH2 — Flop (@flophairera) September 7, 2022

Urvashi posting this tonight for Naseem Shah#PAKvAFG pic.twitter.com/ztfCcnac8A — J. Sad Hazelnut (@naanchannay) September 7, 2022

Naseem Shah be like hum us type k larke nahi hain Urvashi Rautela didi #UrvashiRautela pic.twitter.com/pVkWWV9KCr September 7, 2022

Scenez between Naseem Shah and Urvashi Rautela pic.twitter.com/DkXq1O4awn — Khadija Abbas (@TheKhadijaAbbas) September 6, 2022

Urvashi had earlier sparked a meme fest on social media after she attended India vs Pakistan match in Dubai, where she was linked with Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant, after her controversial interview.

Earlier in August, Urvashi gave an interview to a popular entertainment portal, the clip of which has now gone viral on social media. In the interview, Urvashi said that a certain "Mr RP" waited for her for almost 10 hours in a hotel lobby to meet her while she was getting some sleep and that she felt bad for having made him wait for so long.

As soon as the clip went viral, fans started linking Rishabh Pant with her again. Netizens started to write saying that the "RP" Urvashi was talking about in the interview was nobody else but Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant.

Rishabh Pant then took to his Instagram story (which he deleted after a few hours) and wrote, "It's funny how people lie in interviews just for some meagre popularity and for hitting the headlines. Sad how some people are thirsty for fame and name. May God bless them". He added hashtags - 'Mera Picha Chhoro Behen', and 'Jhuth Ki Bhi Limit Hoti Hai' at the end of the note.

Urvashi also took to Instagram to respond to Rishabh's story. She posted a note which read, "Chotu bhaiyaa should play bat ball...main koyi munni nahi hoon badnaam hone with young kiddo darling tere liye #RAKSHABANDHAN mubarak ho." She also added hashtags - "RP CHOTU BHAIYYA, Cougar Hunter, and Don't take advantage of a silent girl".

In 2019, Rishabh Pant dismissed dating rumours with Urvashi and announced his relationship with girlfriend Isha Negi. Rishabh shared a picture with Isha on Instagram and wrote a message for her, "Just want to make you happy because you are the reason I am so happy."